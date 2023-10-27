Who got eliminated from The Golden Bachelor episode 5 and who is still in the race? Recap and more explored

The stakes were high in The Golden Bachelor episode 5, as it was the last episode before the much-anticipated hometown visits. Contestants Ellen, Susan, and Sandra got eliminated, leaving Faith, Leslie, and Teresa still in the competition for Gerry's heart. Faith's one-on-one date was a pivotal moment, not just for her but also for the audience, as she received the first hometown rose after opening up about her difficult past.

The group date at Santa Monica Pier was another focal point, filled with tension and emotional confessions. Gerry's decision to hold the group date rose left the contestants anxious and uncertain.

Tensions and Roses - Who's in and who's out after The Golden Bachelor episode 5

Faith's transformative one-on-one date

Faith had been feeling down, seen eating strawberries alone in the kitchen before her life took a turn. Jesse Palmer announced that she would be the lucky lady to go on a one-on-one date with Gerry in The Golden Bachelor episode 5.

The date was nothing short of a transformative turn for Faith, who had to confront her fear of heights as they took a helicopter ride across Los Angeles. Gerry's reassuring words, "I gotcha, babe," seemed to put her at ease. The helicopter eventually landed on a yacht, where they had a chance to connect on a deeper level.

Faith opened up about her difficult past, including her experience of being homeless as a teen and her history of dating emotionally unhealthy men. This emotional openness seemed to resonate with Gerry, who then offered her the first hometown rose.

Tensions rise during the group date at Santa Monica Pier

The group date was another significant part of The Golden Bachelor episode 5. The contestants were taken to the Santa Monica Pier, where they participated in various activities like whack-a-mole and ring toss.

Despite the seemingly fun atmosphere, tension was palpable among the contestants. Gerry's decision to not give out a group date rose only intensified these feelings.

Confessions and vulnerabilities

Leslie was another contestant who had an emotional journey in The Golden Bachelor episode 5. She was visibly affected by memories of her past relationships, where she had been cheated on. This emotional turmoil seemed to weigh on her throughout the episode, making her one of the more vulnerable contestants.

Teresa, on the other hand, took a bold step by confessing her love for Gerry. While Gerry didn't verbally reciprocate, the moment was significant. These emotional moments had a clear impact on Gerry's decisions, making the rose ceremony even more unpredictable.

Final rose ceremony

The Golden Bachelor episode 5 concluded with a rose ceremony that was as tense as they come. With only three roses to give out and the hometown visits on the line, the pressure was immense. Leslie and Teresa were the ones who received roses, confirming their places in the next round. The atmosphere was thick with emotion as Ellen, Susan, and Sandra were sent home.

Ellen seemed particularly surprised and disappointed, questioning what went wrong in her exit interview. The episode ended on a high note, setting the stage for the upcoming hometown visits with only three women left in the competition.

The final rose ceremony was a turning point, ending the journey for Ellen, Susan, and Sandra. As the show moves into its next phase, only Faith, Leslie, and Teresa remain, making the upcoming hometown visits a must-watch. Stay tuned for the next episode set to air on November 2, 2023, on ABC.