The Bachelor 2023: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The much-awaited dating series, The Bachelor, returns with a brand new installment. Season 27 of the dating show features Zach Shallcross as the lead and will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The series will feature 30 single women looking to find love with the lead. The upcoming season promises a lot of romance, tears, and drama.

Viewers were first introduced to Zach Shallcross when he joined the other suitors to fight for Rachel Recchia's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette. He was among the final three suitors but eventually self-eliminated after issues cropped up between the duo. In September 2022, during the After The Rose Special of the show, he was announced as the new Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 27 cast members include ladies from different cultural and professional backgrounds

Meanwhile, viewers have already been introduced to five women on the After the Rose special episode - Brooklyn, Brianna, Bailey, Cat, and Christina. Although America voted Brianna as Zach's first impression rose. However, other cast members will also have a chance to make a positive first impression on the lead in the season premiere on Monday night.

Check out where you can follow the cast on Instagram.

1) Aly

Aly is a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia. She has over 2.7K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her @thealyjay

2) Anastasia Keramidas

Anastasia is a 30-year-old content marketing manager from San Diego, California. The Bachelor contestant has over 21.8K followers on Instagram - @anastasiamidas

3) Brianna Thorbourne

Brianna received Zach's first impression rose after America voted collectively for her. She has over 5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @iambriannakay

4) Ariel Frenkel

Ariel is a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York. She has over 6.9K followers on Instagram - @afrenkel1

5) Rebecca "Becca" Serrano

Becca is a 25-year-old nursing student from Burbank, California. The Bachelor suitress has over 10K followers on Instagram and can be followed @iambeccaserrano

6) Bailey Brown

Bailey is a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee. She has over 3.5K followers on Instagram - @bailey__brown25-year-old

7) Brooklyn Willie

Brooklyn is a 25-year-old Rodeo Racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma. She has over 3K followers on Instagram and can be followed - @brooklynwillie

8) Cara Ammon

Cara is a 27-year-old corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bachelor contestant has over 3K followers on Instagram and can be followed @carakristine

9) Catherine "Cat" Wong

Cat is a 26-year-old dancer from New York. The suitress has over 4.5K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her @kitty_cat20_

10) Charity Lawson

Charity is a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. She has over 2.5K followers on Instagram - @charitylawson

11) Christina Mandrell

Christina is a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee. She has over 43K followers on Instagram and can be followed - @christinamandrell

12) Davia Bunch

Davia is a 25-year-old marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina. The Bachelor suitress has over 8.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @daviaesther

13) Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki

Gabi is a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, Vermont. She has over 3.5K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her @sprinkling_sunshine

14) Genevie Mayo

Genevie is a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland. She has over 500 followers on Instagram and can be followed @pass_themayo

15) Greer Blitzer

Greer is a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Houston, Texas. The Bachelor contestant has over 5.5K followers on Instagram - @cheerio_greerio

16) Holland

Holland is a 24-year-old insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida. She has over 1.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @hollandparsons

17) Jessica "Jess" Girod

Jess is on the younger side of the cast members. The 23-year-old is an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida. She has over 18.3K followers on Instagram - @jessicagirod

18) Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar

Kaity is a 27-year-old ER Nurse from Austin, Texas. The Bachelor suitress has over 3.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @kaityylane

19) Katherine Izzo

Katherine is a 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, Florida. She has over 6.5K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her on @katizzzo

20) Kimberly

Kimberly is a 30-year-old hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California. She has over 4.5K followers on Instagram - @kimmyyg

21) Kylee Russell

Kylee is a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina. The contestant has over 6.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @kyleeemarie

22) Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi

Lekha is a 29-year-old financial advisor from Miami, Florida. The Bachelor suitress has over 1.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @lekha_ravi

23) Madison Johnson

Madison is a 26-year-old business owner from Forgo, North Dakota. She has over 5.5K followers on Instagram - @madi_johnson

24) Mercedes Northup

Mercedes is a 24-year-old nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa. She has over 5.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @mercedesnorthup

25) Olivia Lewis

Olivia is a 24-year-old patient care technician from Rochester, New York. The Bachelor contestant has over 2.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @itslivlew

26) Olivia Miller

Olivia Miller is a 25-year-old stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. The suitress has over 8K followers on Instagram and can be followed @dib_miller

27) Sonia Sharma

Sonia is a 29-year-old project manager from Long Island, New York. She has over 14.5K followers on Instagram - @sonianatasha927

28) Vanessa Dinh

Vanessa is a 23-year-old restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Bachelor suitress has over 1K followers on Instagram - @vanessadinh

29) Victoria Jameson

Victoria J. is a 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas. She has over 121K followers on Instagram and can be followed @victoriajameson

30) Viktoria Eichner

Viktoria E. works as a nanny in Vienna, Austria. The 29-year-old contestant has over 1.5K followers on Instagram - @viktoria_mariae

The Bachelor season 27 is inching closer to its premiere. Viewers have been rooting for Zach as the lead and are all set to witness his dramatic and emotional journey as he hopes to find love and a potential partner by the end of the series. Will he find someone, or will he be left heartbroken? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to The Bachelor this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes