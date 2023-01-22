The Bachelor 2023: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The much-awaited dating series, The Bachelor, returns with a brand new installment. Season 27 of the dating show features Zach Shallcross as the lead and will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The series will feature 30 single women looking to find love with the lead. The upcoming season promises a lot of romance, tears, and drama.
Viewers were first introduced to Zach Shallcross when he joined the other suitors to fight for Rachel Recchia's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette. He was among the final three suitors but eventually self-eliminated after issues cropped up between the duo. In September 2022, during the After The Rose Special of the show, he was announced as the new Bachelor.
The Bachelor season 27 cast members include ladies from different cultural and professional backgrounds
Meanwhile, viewers have already been introduced to five women on the After the Rose special episode - Brooklyn, Brianna, Bailey, Cat, and Christina. Although America voted Brianna as Zach's first impression rose. However, other cast members will also have a chance to make a positive first impression on the lead in the season premiere on Monday night.
Check out where you can follow the cast on Instagram.
1) Aly
Aly is a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia. She has over 2.7K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her @thealyjay
2) Anastasia Keramidas
Anastasia is a 30-year-old content marketing manager from San Diego, California. The Bachelor contestant has over 21.8K followers on Instagram - @anastasiamidas
3) Brianna Thorbourne
Brianna received Zach's first impression rose after America voted collectively for her. She has over 5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @iambriannakay
4) Ariel Frenkel
Ariel is a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York. She has over 6.9K followers on Instagram - @afrenkel1
5) Rebecca "Becca" Serrano
Becca is a 25-year-old nursing student from Burbank, California. The Bachelor suitress has over 10K followers on Instagram and can be followed @iambeccaserrano
6) Bailey Brown
Bailey is a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee. She has over 3.5K followers on Instagram - @bailey__brown25-year-old
7) Brooklyn Willie
Brooklyn is a 25-year-old Rodeo Racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma. She has over 3K followers on Instagram and can be followed - @brooklynwillie
8) Cara Ammon
Cara is a 27-year-old corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bachelor contestant has over 3K followers on Instagram and can be followed @carakristine
9) Catherine "Cat" Wong
Cat is a 26-year-old dancer from New York. The suitress has over 4.5K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her @kitty_cat20_
10) Charity Lawson
Charity is a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. She has over 2.5K followers on Instagram - @charitylawson
11) Christina Mandrell
Christina is a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee. She has over 43K followers on Instagram and can be followed - @christinamandrell
12) Davia Bunch
Davia is a 25-year-old marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina. The Bachelor suitress has over 8.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @daviaesther
13) Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki
Gabi is a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, Vermont. She has over 3.5K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her @sprinkling_sunshine
14) Genevie Mayo
Genevie is a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland. She has over 500 followers on Instagram and can be followed @pass_themayo
15) Greer Blitzer
Greer is a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Houston, Texas. The Bachelor contestant has over 5.5K followers on Instagram - @cheerio_greerio
16) Holland
Holland is a 24-year-old insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida. She has over 1.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @hollandparsons
17) Jessica "Jess" Girod
Jess is on the younger side of the cast members. The 23-year-old is an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida. She has over 18.3K followers on Instagram - @jessicagirod
18) Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar
Kaity is a 27-year-old ER Nurse from Austin, Texas. The Bachelor suitress has over 3.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @kaityylane
19) Katherine Izzo
Katherine is a 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, Florida. She has over 6.5K followers on Instagram. Viewers can follow her on @katizzzo
20) Kimberly
Kimberly is a 30-year-old hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California. She has over 4.5K followers on Instagram - @kimmyyg
21) Kylee Russell
Kylee is a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina. The contestant has over 6.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @kyleeemarie
22) Chandralekha "Lekha" Ravi
Lekha is a 29-year-old financial advisor from Miami, Florida. The Bachelor suitress has over 1.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @lekha_ravi
23) Madison Johnson
Madison is a 26-year-old business owner from Forgo, North Dakota. She has over 5.5K followers on Instagram - @madi_johnson
24) Mercedes Northup
Mercedes is a 24-year-old nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa. She has over 5.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @mercedesnorthup
25) Olivia Lewis
Olivia is a 24-year-old patient care technician from Rochester, New York. The Bachelor contestant has over 2.5K followers on Instagram and can be followed @itslivlew
26) Olivia Miller
Olivia Miller is a 25-year-old stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. The suitress has over 8K followers on Instagram and can be followed @dib_miller
27) Sonia Sharma
Sonia is a 29-year-old project manager from Long Island, New York. She has over 14.5K followers on Instagram - @sonianatasha927
28) Vanessa Dinh
Vanessa is a 23-year-old restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Bachelor suitress has over 1K followers on Instagram - @vanessadinh
29) Victoria Jameson
Victoria J. is a 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas. She has over 121K followers on Instagram and can be followed @victoriajameson
30) Viktoria Eichner
Viktoria E. works as a nanny in Vienna, Austria. The 29-year-old contestant has over 1.5K followers on Instagram - @viktoria_mariae
The Bachelor season 27 is inching closer to its premiere. Viewers have been rooting for Zach as the lead and are all set to witness his dramatic and emotional journey as he hopes to find love and a potential partner by the end of the series. Will he find someone, or will he be left heartbroken? Only time will tell.
Don't forget to tune in to The Bachelor this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.