The Golden Bachelor episode 8: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The Golden Bachelor episode 8, slated to release this Thursday, November 16 at 8 pm ET on ABC, emerges as a pivotal moment in the series following Faith's recent departure, deeply affecting devoted fans. At this monumental juncture in his pursuit of enduring love for the golden years, Gerry grapples with the choice between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, the two remaining contenders.

The upcoming fantasy suites, a Bachelor Nation tradition known for fostering intimate connections and emotional depth, heighten anticipation. Online discussions reflect fans' disappointment over Gerry's recent decisions, particularly the departure of strong contenders, raising doubts about the compatibility of the final two women with The Golden Bachelor's intentions.

From horseback riding with one to rock climbing with the other, Gerry's looming final decision is crucial, especially since the Women Tell All preview showed him devastatingly confessing the following to host Jesse Palmer,

"I haven't felt this awful since my wife died," Gerry said.

The Golden Bachelor episode 8 release timings

Considering Gerry's previous surprising decisions, fans are eagerly anticipating what the remaining two episodes of The Golden Bachelor Season 1 will bring, from the upcoming adventure dates to the passionate fantasy suites and thrilling rose ceremonies.

Below is the release schedule for The Golden Bachelor Episode 8 across different time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm,Thursday, November 16, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm,Thursday, November 16, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2023

England (BST): 1 am, Friday, November 17, 2023

Central Europe (CEST): 2 am, Friday, November 17, 2023

The Golden Bachelor episode 8 plot: Top 2 contestants and what to expect from the fantasy suites

Gerry stunned Bachelor Nation by choosing Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, over 61-year-old Faith Martin, despite previously professing his love for the latter. This choice resulted in Faith's heartbreaking departure, pitting Theresa against Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Women Tell All episode aired on November 9, gave fans a glimpse of what to expect in The Golden Bachelor episode 8. After two adventure dates—horse riding with Theresa or Leslie and rock climbing with Gerry—the preview unfolds to reveal the long-standing Bachelor Nation tradition of the fantasy suites on The Golden Bachelor episode 8.

Traditionally, fantasy suites are known for enhancing physical attraction, providing the Bachelor private moments with the top contenders in luxurious suites, nurturing deeper connections between the couples. However, Gerry approaches these encounters with a more traditional mindset on The Golden Bachelor episode 8.

When questioned, he humorously admitted to being open to exploring physical attraction despite age or public opinion, jokingly mentioning his family's apprehension by saying,

"Fantasy suites make my daughters (Angie, and Jenny) a lot more nervous than me."

However, Gerry clarified that his primary focus during the fantasy suites is cultivating meaningful relationships and fostering intellectual connections. As only two episodes are left, fans eagerly anticipate what will unfold in these fantasy suites and the subsequent rose ceremony during The Golden Bachelor episode 8.

With the show's creators promoting the idea that seniority in age doesn't imply a lack of desire for the same level of intimacy, The Golden Bachelor episode 8 aims to shatter taboos around aging and sexuality. It provides Gerry with the chance to explore and deepen his bond with the two ladies without any pressure from family, fans, or even the production.

Tune in to find out who among Leslie or Theresa emerges as the victor of Gerry's affection on The Golden Bachelor episode 8.