The Golden Bachelor episode 8: Release timings for all regions

With The Golden Bachelor episode 8 just around the corner, fans eagerly await the return of yet another iconic Bachelor Nation tradition - the fantasy suites! The recent episodes stirred the melting pot of fan emotions, sparking massive debates online. From Faith's heartbreaking elimination to major revelations from the Tell All, The Golden Bachelor's maiden season has been ruling the realm of reality TV.

The Golden Bachelor episode 8 will air on Thursday, November 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise has had a combined 47 seasons so far, but The Golden Bachelor spin-off is the first of its kind, from the concept to cast. However, the romance, controversies, and dose of drama remain unparalleled.

On The Golden Bachelor episode 8, Gerry Turner, a retired grandfather, must pick among the final two women to spend the golden years with. Gerry's bond with both women is unique and strong, which raises the stakes further, especially since the viewers are privy to their individual journeys and heartfelt moments shared.

The Golden Bachelor episode 8 - Fantasy suites and adventure dates

In true classic and timeless fashion, Gerry's idea of fantasy suites diverges from modern norms with his solid, old-school values prioritizing meaningful connections over mere fleeting moments. Gerry's focus? Building meaningful emotional and intellectual bonds during these crucial moments. Tune in to see how it all pans out.

The release schedule for The Golden Bachelor episode 8 across all timezones -

Region Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) Thursday, November 16, 2023 8:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) Thursday, November 16, 2023 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, November 16, 2023 6:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:00 pm Alaska (AKT) Thursday, November 16, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) Thursday, November 16, 2023 2:00 pm England (BST) Friday, November 17, 2023 1:00 am Spain (CEST) Friday, November 17, 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) Friday, November 17, 2023 2:00 am Italy (CEST) Friday, November 17, 2023 2:00 am France (CEST) Friday, November 17, 2023 2:00 am Australia (AEST) Friday, November 17, 2023 11:00 am Japan (JST) Friday, November 17, 2023 9:00 am South Korea (KST) Friday, November 17, 2023 9:00 am India (IST) Friday, November 17, 2023 5:30 am

The Women Tell All episode from November 9 concluded with a sneak peek of what's to come on The Golden Bachelor episode 8. After two memorable dates, whether it be Gerry and Theresa's horse riding date or Leslie and Gerry's rock climbing date, he needs to make the difficult decision as both ladies enter the Fantasy Suites.

Gerry's emotions about the decision seem to leave him balling, as he is seen confessing to feeling beyond awful in his discussion with host Jesse Plamer.

"I haven't felt this awful since my wife died." Gerry explained

With just two episodes left, fans are left very curious to see what will finally transpire in the fantasy suite and rose ceremony afterward.

The Golden Bachelor episode 8 - What to expect and Gerry's take on Fantasy suites

ABC officially unveiled the remainder of The Golden Bachelor on November 1, keeping fans on the edge of their seats by revealing the Fantasy Suites episode. Therefore, The Golden Bachelor episode 8 will see the top two contestants, Leslie and Theresa, try to win Gerry's heart in classic Bachelor Nation style.

Leslie Fhima, 64, is a fitness instructor hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, whereas Theresa Nist, 69, works as a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J. Upon being asked about his fantasy suite dates on The Golden Bachelor episode 8 Gerry candidly confessed to his expectations, explaining -

"They would look quite different,"

He went on to explain on Bachelor Nation that despite his age, the possibility of staying overnight didn't worry him, but he also painted a real picture, saying -

"The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s,"

When quizzed further about the fantasy suites, ET learned that Gerry's children are far more apprehensive about his dates with Leslie and Theresa, as he revealed -

"They make my daughters (Angie, and Jenny) a lot more nervous than me,"

As per the producers' revelation to The Wrap, age doesn't imply one doesn't crave the same level of intimacy, so the makers encourage the ladies and Gerry to do as they desire without any pressure from the makers, viewers, or even their families. The Fantasy Suite episode aims to debunk the taboo around aging and sexuality.