How old is Theresa Nist? Meet The Golden Bachelor season 1 contestant

The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist seems to have sparked significant debate online due to the show's recent Rose Ceremony. During the ceremony, Gerry Turner surprised most of Bachelor Nation by choosing Theresa Nist over fan-favorite Faith Martin. This decision makes the 70-year-old contestant Theresa, one of the top two women competing for Gerry's heart as the Final Rose Ceremony approaches.

Titled Women Tell All episode seven of The Golden Bachelor gave fans a sneak peek into Theresa's horseback riding date with Gerry in episode eight. This left fans curious about the outcome of the intimate date in the episode titled Fantasy Suites.

Before 61-year-old Faith left the show in episode six, the top three women had hometown dates with Gerry Turner. Theresa and Gerry visited Jersey which seemed to strengthen their bond as he learned more about Theresa when they spent time with her family.

The conversations between Gerry and Theresa's family gave fans insights into the couple's evolving relationship. During a candid conversation with her sisters, Theresa also admitted her growing feelings for Gerry. However, she also expressed concerns about the other two women as she confessed her insecurities.

"I'm 70! I'm competing with 60-year-olds!" Theresa said.

Theresa Nist is one of the top 2 contestant of The Golden Bachelor season 1

Theresa Nist has made a mark on fans, leaving a lasting impression since The Golden Bachelor premiered. They were shocked when she surprised Gerry by pretending to have shown up n*ked while wearing a nude-toned suit under her bathrobe. She didn't just grab Gerry's attention but managed to secure the first one-on-one date with him as well.

Born on August 4, 1953, Theresa, an American financial services professional, is a mother of two and a grandmother of six. The 70-year-old is a Leo who loves '70s rock music, which seems to align perfectly with her teenage years in the 1970s.

Theresa Nist is a proud resident and proactive member of Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Established in 1662, Shrewsbury lies within the heart of the northern Shore region, portraying a charming residential area across the river by New York City.

Theresa's ABC bio reveals she is very close to her family. She has two children, a son Tommy, and a daughter Jenny. As mentioned earlier, she has six grandchildren, who call her "Nana." She also has two sisters, an elder sister Charlotte, and a younger sister Mary.

Theresa Nist met her husband Billy when they were teens and soon fell in love, getting married as soon as they were of legal age. However, Billy, a former veteran passed away nine years ago. Theresa confessed that she hadn't moved on from her husband until she met Gerry on The Golden Bachelor.

According to the information online, Theresa's professional journey within the financial services realm is extensive. She currently holds a senior position as a compliance and operations liaison at TFS Financial Services, Inc.

Her career embarked with prosperous individual account trading, progressing through pivotal roles at Datek Online, and Stifel Nicolaus. She eventually began managing a substantial call center at MetLife Securities, prior to The Golden Bachelor.

Theresa Nist self-educated herself in the intricacies of the stock market, which is highlighted in her ABC bio.

Amidst romantic horseback rides in Costa Rica and emotional revelations, Gerry Turner found himself entangled in a web of affection and connection with two women: Theresa and Leslie.

Theresa Nist, known for her lively persona and genuine warmth, resonated deeply with fans when she vulnerably confessed her love for Gerry. They liked the fact that she openly shared her insecurities and personal journey.

As the final rose ceremony looms, Gerry is faced with a heart-wrenching decision. He is contemplating whether to follow the path of an emotional bond with Theresa or opt for the authentic connection he shares with Leslie.

The anticipation of Gerry's choice intensifies as fans eagerly await the revelation on ABC with The Golden Bachelor's final episode airing on November 30 at 8 pm ET.