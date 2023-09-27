Dancing With the Stars season 32: Complete list of cast, episodes release schedule, and more

Dancing With the Stars season 32 is already in full swing with its premiere on September 26, 2023. This season will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+. The lineup features 14 celebrities from diverse backgrounds, setting the stage for intense competition. However, the first eviction has already taken place, with Matt Walsh and his partner Koko Iwasaki saying their goodbyes.

The season is set to have 11 episodes, airing every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST. Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are back, and Derek Hough is adding some extra spice as a guest judge.

Dancing With the Stars season 32 shakes up primetime

Complete list of cast

This Dancing With the Stars season 32’s cast is a blend of familiar faces and newcomers, each bringing their unique flair to the dance floor. Here's the complete list of celebrity participants and their professional dancer partners:

Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy

Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber

Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold

Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev

Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov

Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach

Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart

Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong

Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten

Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater

Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki

Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd

Release schedule

The episodes air every Tuesday at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST, offering a weekly dose of entertainment. The first episode of the season premiered on September 26, 2023. Currently, themes and release dates of the second and third episodes are available.

The Dancing With the Stars season 32 has planned special themed nights to keep the audience hooked. The first is Latin Night, scheduled for October 3, where contestants will probably groove to Latin rhythms. Following that, Motown Night on October 10 promises to take viewers on a nostalgic trip with classic Motown hits.

What to expect

The judging panel of Dancing With the Stars season 32 is a blend of familiar and new. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are reprising their roles as judges. Derek Hough joins as a guest judge and adds fresh perspective. Hough is no stranger to the dance floor, having won the competition multiple times as a professional dancer.

The hosting duties are in the capable hands of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Ribeiro, a past winner of the show, brings firsthand experience, while Julianne Hough, a former professional dancer, adds her unique insights.

One of the standout features this season is its dual broadcasting. The show is available on ABC and Disney+ for the first time. This dual broadcasting makes it more accessible to a wider audience, who can now tune in live or stream it at their convenience.

Final thoughts

The 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars is already proving to be a captivating experience for longtime fans and newcomers. The show has pulled out all the stops, from a diverse and intriguing lineup of celebrities to a panel of judges who bring a mix of expertise and fresh perspectives.

As Dancing With the Stars season 32 intensifies each week, viewers can brace themselves for unexpected twists, breathtaking performances, and the emotional rollercoaster of weekly evictions. In short, this season promises to be a memorable journey in dance and entertainment.