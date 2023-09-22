ABC's Dancing with the Stars season 32 is set to premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 26, from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. Participants Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev recently responded to ex-winner Kaitlyn Bristowe's cautionary advice about Artem's teaching methods.

Bristowe, who won season 29 of the show, shared her honest experience of working with Artem, who had been her partner, with Charity Lawson. The comment made by Kaitlyn and the reactions to it from Artem and Charity became the talk of the town.

With all this buzz and going by the words of the show's host, Alfonso Ribeiro, viewers can expect this season to be "one of the hottest, most epic seasons ever!"

Dancing with the Stars — Artem's cool response to Kaitlyn Bristowe's warnings

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev - winners of Dancing with the Stars season 29 (Image via Getty)

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a Canadian television personality who gained fame as a contestant on ABC's The Bachelor season 19 and later as the lead in season 11 of The Bachelorette. She was partnered with pro-Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing with the Stars season 29 and walked away as the winner that year.

During a recent installment of her podcast Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, she jokingly warned Charity Lawson about pro-Artem. She was just trying to prepare Charity by acquainting the latter with Chigvintsev's rigorous rehearsal style for Dancing with the Stars season 32, and said:

"He's so hardcore. He's Russian, and that's how he was trained growing up. He will believe in you and he will push you to your limits."

During his joint interview with partner Charity about the upcoming season, 41-year-old Artem was quick to defend Kaitlyn and made it clear that everything was said in a lighthearted and positive spirit. However, he did go on to respond wittily by also saying:

"I know sometimes when we have someone who has great potential, you want to bring it out of them. It worked for Kaitlyn -- she won the mirrorball trophy."

Charity Lawson's candid take on partnering with Artem and Kaitlyn Bristowe's warning

Charity Lawson gushes over Dancing with the Stars season 32 partner Artem (Image via ABC)

Charity Lawson's participation announcement for the show was made just last month on the finale of The Bachelorette's season 20 when she was candidly singing praises of her Dancing with the Stars season 32 pro-partner Artem. She not only called him a great teacher but openly confessed she "literally screamed" with excitement at learning whom she had been paired with.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 13, Lawson said:

"[Kaitlyn] told me to have a lot of patience -- which I do -- but also that... I'm going to learn so much, and I already have."

She continued gushing by saying:

"I was like, 'No way this is who I got. [This is great].' Obviously, I've watched the show, so I know Artem is truly one of the best. I'm so grateful because he's been amazing."

Artem, on the other hand, admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the mounting pressure of training The Bachelorette diva, knowing that former stars of the same franchise — Kaitlyn and Hannah Brown, won their respective Dancing with the Stars seasons, whereas alum Gabby Windey placed second in season 31. In fact, The Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft won a Dancing with the Stars mirrorball trophy, too.

Artem shed more light on the looming pressure, saying:

"Usually, we don't get two Bachelorettes in a row. It is a bit of a pressure [because] I feel like people have a certain expectation, especially when Kaitlyn did so well and Gabby last season did so well."

On her Off the Vine podcast, Kaitlyn expressed her faith in Charity, stating she is poised to dominate the Dancing with the Stars season 32 competition with resilience despite all the challenges that might come her way.

The duo confirmed that all 14 contestants have been busy rehearsing for the upcoming episodes, preparing full swing. Alongside Charity Lawson, fans of the show could also expect to see celebrities including supermodel and actor Tyson Beckford, Marvel's Xochiti Gomez, Alyson Hannigan of American Pie fame, social media sensation and Netflix star Harry Jowsey, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz, and NFL All-Star running back Adrian Peterson to compete in Dancing with the Stars season 32.

The Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast will also feature singer and social media personality Lele Pons, Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, real estate mogul and reality TV personality Mauricio Umansky, comedian and actor Matt Walsh, as well as Barry Williams, known for his role in The Brady Bunch.