Matt and Koko's elimination from Dancing with the Stars on premiere night has fans upset

Dancing with the Stars, an American dance competition television series is live broadcast on the ABC network and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET. Viewers can watch delayed broadcasts of this show on Hulu every Wednesday. The 32nd season of this dance show premiered on September 26, 2023.

Dancing with the Stars pairs various professional dancers with celebrities, and together they showcase their dancing abilities. One popular couple that made their debut on the first episode was Matt Walsh and Koko. Unfortunately, this couple was eliminated in the first episode, which left fans upset about the decision.

Dancing with the Stars made Fans Upset on its Premier Night! Matt Walsh and Koko Elimination

In Dancing with the Stars Season 32, 14 celebrity contestants took part alongside 14 professional dancers. One such incredible couple is Koko Iwasaki, a professional dancer, and Matt Walsh, an actor and comedian best known for playing Mike McLintock in the American political comedy series Veep. They performed Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe on the show.

Matt's involvement in this dance show was in question until Sunday due to his membership in the WGA strike. However, the tentative agreement between WGA and AMPTP gave the green light to Matt Walsh and other celebrities including Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino. The theme of the premiere night was the Tango dance, and all 14 pairs delivered impressive performances.

Matt received positive comments from the judges for his performance:

"You definitely impressed me. I mean, you made it your own. I've never seen so many different expressions. I'm not sure what it is, but it was surreal and entertaining."

However, out of the 14 pairs, one had to say goodbye in the first episode. The decision came down to three couples: Tyson & Jenna, Harry & Rylee, and Matt & Koko. Unfortunately, Matt Walsh and Koko were eliminated due to the audience's disapproval of Matt's less-than-professional Tango performance. In response, Matt humorously asked the judges to "rewatch that dance sometime."

Here are the scores of each couple that landed on the leaderboard:

Charity & Artem - Tango, 22 out of 30

Jason & Daniella - Cha-cha, 21 out of 30

Ariana & Pasha - Tango, 21 out of 30

Lele & Brandon - Tango, 19 out of 30

Xochitl & Val - Cha-cha, 18 out of 30

Adrian & Britt - Salsa, 18 out of 30

Mira & Gleb - Cha-cha, 17 out of 30

Barry & Peta - Foxtrot, 16 out of 30

Jamie & Alan - Tango, 15 out of 30

Mauricio & Emma - Jive, 15 out of 30

Alyson & Sasha - Salsa, 13 out of 30

Tyson & Jenna - Cha-cha, 12 out of 30

Harry & Rylee - Cha-cha, 12 out of 30

Matt & Koko - Cha-cha, 12 out of 30

Details About Dancing with the Stars Season 32

The show Dancing with the Stars is based on the UK's Strictly Come Dancing. Alfonso Ribeiro, a comedian, and Julianne Hough, a two-time winner of this dance competition show, co-hosted the show's 32nd season premiere on September 26, 2023. The trophy for the current season is called the Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in memory of the late Judge Len Goodman.

The decision to eliminate contestants after just one dance performance received negative comments from viewers, with many suggesting that contestants should have the opportunity to showcase their talent with at least two dance performances.