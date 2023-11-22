Who is Mandy Moore? Eras Tour choreographer appears as guest judge on DWTS 

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 32 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The segment saw yet another guest judge appear to fill in for head judge Len Goodman after he retired after season 31.

The latest episode featured celebrities dancing to Taylor Swift songs. It saw a familiar face return to the ABC show as Samantha Jo Moore, or Mandy Moore, the dancer and choreographer, appeared as a guest judge. Mandy Moore previously appeared as a judge in DWTS Juniors and has a special connection to the Shake It Off singer as she choreographed her Eras Tour.

DWTS season 32 will return next week with a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

DWTS guest judge Mandy Moore is an Emmy-nominated choreographer

While the Cruel Summer singer herself may not have been present during the segment, someone with a close connection to her graced the show as Mandy Moore appeared as a guest judge for the episode. Mandy Jo Moore was born on March 28, 1976, and is a choreographer, dancer, producer, and instructor.

The DWTS guest judge has previously worked in several movies, including La La Land, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Babylon, and more. For her work in the 2023 movie Babylon, she won the Chita Rivera Award. She has also won three Emmy Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

However, she has done more than just win awards. In 2017, she became the first choreographer to plan and execute dance routines for several award shows, including the Golden Globe Awards, Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and Emmy Awards.

What happened during the episode

The latest Dancing with the Stars episode started with Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber as they Cha Cha'd to You Belong with Me. Judges Carrie Ann, Derek, and Bruno gave the duo 7 each, while Mandy Moore gave them an 8 for their performance, making their total a 29.

Next up were Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov as they Rumba'd to Cruel Summer. The performance received a 9 from Carrie Ann, an 8 from Derek, a 9 from Mandy Moore, and a 10 from Bruno, which brought their total to 37.

Jason Mraz and Danialla Karagach's Argentine Tango to Don't Blame Me earned the duo a perfect score, as they received 10s from all the judges. Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold's Rumba to August got them an 8 from Carrie Ann, a 7 from Derek, an 8 from Mandy, and a 7 from Bruno. Their total was 30.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev's Argentine Tango to Look What You Made Me Do earned them two 10s and a 9 from Carrie Ann and Mandy Moore. Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy's Quickstep to Paper Rings earned two 20s and a nine from Carrie Ann and Derek.

