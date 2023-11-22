Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode 9 recap and more details explored

The most recent episode of Dancing with the Stars 32 led viewers to the highly anticipated semi-finals, marking a crucial stage in the competition. It featured the six remaining couples performing at the first-ever Taylor Swift-themed night.

Dancing with the Stars is a celebrity dance competition that brings together stars from different walks of life. Paired with professional dancers, these celebrities, are trained in a new dance style each week. They then showcase their skills to a judging panel that includes Carrie Ann Inaba, six-time Mirror Ball champion Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

One for the Swifties: Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode 9

As the night began on Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode 9, the songs contestants were set to dance to were kept a secret, adding an element of mystery. True to Swift's style, ABC delivered a plethora of Easter eggs throughout the evening.

The show kicked off with a heartwarming routine to Love Story, featuring several real-life couples from the show, such as Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, dancing together.

Mandy Moore, the lead choreographer for Swift's tour, arrived as a guest judge in the ninth episode of DWTS.

Despite grappling with back pain throughout the week, Ariana Madix didn't miss a beat. Securing a 10 from Bruno, she and Pasha Pashkov earned an impressive 37 out of 40 points. Alyson Hannigan showcased her moves with a lively cha-cha-cha routine to You Belong With Me and won the hearts of fans.

After consistently landing at the bottom of the leaderboard in recent weeks, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach made a stunning comeback. They earned a perfect score for their Argentine tango and secured a victory in the Cha-cha-cha relay. Following closely, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy scored 38 for their Quickstep and emerged triumphant in the Viennese waltz relay.

Contestants danced to Taylor Swift's hit tracks including Don't Blame Me, August, Look What You Made Me Do, and Paper Rings.

Post all the performances, it was time for the couples to face off against each other and earn the chance to earn three bonus points.

The face-off

The first face-off featured Ariana and Pasha against Xochitl and Val. They performed a Viennese waltz to Lover, and the latter two emerged as the winners. In the second face-off, Alyson and Sasha challenged Harry and Rylee to a lively jive to Shake It Off, with the former pair securing the victory and climbing up the leaderboard.

The final relay pitted Jason and Daniella against Charity and Artem, and they performed a cha-cha routine to Lavender Haze. Despite being declared the "most competitive" by Inaba, Jason and Daniella emerged victorious.

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars season 32 of episode 9?

This week marked the elimination of Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold from Dancing with the Stars. Jowsey, who is popular for his time on Too Hot to Handle found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard five times consecutively.

While the duo won the hearts of many, their performance wasn't enough to help them secure a spot in the semifinals. Post-elimination, Jowsey said:

"I can’t believe we made it this far."

DWTS' Rylee and Harry (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars season 32 will air on November 28, 2023, Tuesday, at 8 pm ET/PT. The same will be available on ABC and Disney+ and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.