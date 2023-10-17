What time will Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 4 air on ABC? Disney100 Night, songs and more

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 4 is scheduled to air on Tuesday at 8 pm ET. This particular episode stands out due to its Disney100 Night theme, which is a part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration. Contestants will be performing to a variety of Disney songs, including classics like Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast and modern hits like Into the Unknown from Frozen II.

The episode will be available for viewing on ABC and for streaming on Disney+. For those who can't catch the DWTS season 32 live broadcast, the episode will be accessible the next day on Hulu, as well as on Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary in the upcoming episode

When and where to watch

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 4 is set to air on ABC at 8 pm ET this Tuesday. Viewers who prefer streaming can watch the episode live on Disney+. In case you miss the live broadcast, there are several alternatives available. For global fans who don't want to miss a moment of this special Disney100 Night episode, here's the schedule of the live broadcast according to various time zones to catch all the action live.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The episode will be uploaded to Hulu the next day, providing a convenient way to catch up. Additionally, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream will also have the episode available for streaming. These platforms provide flexibility for viewers who have different viewing preferences or schedules.

Disney100 Night performances and songs

This DWTS season 32 episode will have a special theme night dedicated to Disney's 100th anniversary. Contestants will perform routines choreographed to songs from a range of Disney films. One such anticipated performance includes NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro dancer Britt Stewart, who will perform a Viennese Waltz to Baby Mine from Dumbo.

The episode aims to pay homage to Disney's long history and impact on the entertainment industry over the past century. It's an opportunity for contestants to showcase their skills while also celebrating a significant cultural milestone.

The song choices are designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia and celebrate Disney's rich history. Contestants will be dancing to iconic songs from various Disney films. For instance, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov will perform a contemporary dance to Into the Unknown from Frozen II. On the other hand, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach will foxtrot to A Whole New World from Aladdin.

Notable contestants and cast this season

Dancing With The Stars season 32 features a mix of contestants, from actors to athletes, all vying for the Mirrorball trophy. Among them, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Jason Mraz have emerged as early favorites.

In a previous DWTS season 32 episode, Jason Mraz scored 21 points, setting high expectations for his upcoming performance. Charity Lawson also impressed the judges in an earlier episode, earning a top score of 22 points for her tango.

This season's judging panel consists of Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough. Alfonso Ribeiro is the host, with Julianne Hough joining him as the new co-host.