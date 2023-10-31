Does Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Daniel Wai, plan to appear on Vanderpump Rules season 11? Details explored

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was full of drama and controversy, as a cheating scandal was exposed during this season. Ariana Madix discovered at the end of the season that her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, with whom she had been dating for more than nine years, had been cheating on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, for many months.

In the aftermath of this incident, the show began filming the next season, and now the question is, will Ariana Madix's current boyfriend, Daniel Wai, appear in the upcoming season? Recently, E! News interviewed Ariana and Katie Maloney about this matter, among other things. Ariana shared the following response to the question of whether Wai would appear in the upcoming season:

"Once or twice, but definitely not very much. He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."

The couple first made headlines in April 2023 when they announced their relationship, and since then, both haven't held back on posting pictures on social media. Daniel Wai is a 37-year-old fitness trainer. While Wai is not part of the main cast of the show's season 11, fans will surely see him appearing alongside Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump Rules season 11: What to expect

Bravo has not yet released a confirmed cast list for Vanderpump Rules season 11. Still, the expected cast members include Ariana, Sandoval, Katie, Schwartz, Lala, Scheana Shay, James, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies.

Bravo has not confirmed the release date for Vanderpump Rules season 11. However, filming has already begun, and the show is expected to return around January 2024 if it follows the format of the previous season. The 10th season premiered on January 7 and concluded on March 11, 2013. It has been confirmed that Leviss will not be returning to the show's season 11.

Leviss appeared on Bethenny Frankel's interview in August 2023, where she was asked about her return for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

"Oh, hell no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," Leviss said.

During the interview, she also discussed the cheating scandal, mentioning that she wasn't happy with Tom when she was with him. She said that she never wants to be in the same situation again.

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting. I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again,” she said.

Tom has also expressed his thoughts on what it's like to film for Vanderpump Rules season 11 after the cheating scandal, as all of the cast members supported Ariana after the affair. In an interview with E! News in September, Tom said:

"It's very rough and isolating—very, very lonely at times. You walk in and you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it's a s--t feeling, I can tell you. But, I'm glad we got through it and I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed. And we got it out there. And it's gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see."

Fans can watch all the Vanderpump Rules season 10 episodes on Bravo but will have to wait a while for Season 11.