Who is Charlie Wilson? All about Julianne Hough's rumored new boyfriend amid Brooks Laich divorce 

On November 19, Dancing with the Stars participant Julianne Hough was seen engaging in PDA with Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Hough was seen kissing her rumored new boyfriend amidst her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, Brooks Laich.

Before Wilson, Julianne Hough was rumored to be in a relationship with Shadow and Bone star Ben Barnes in 2020.

In May last year, Julianne Hough and her husband of two years, Brooks Laich, announced their split. The former couple shared in a joint statement:

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate...We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place."

Everything to know about Julianne Hough's rumored beau, Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson (Image via AMAX Talent and Creative Management)

Charlie Wilson is reportedly a Spanish model associated with Ursula Wiedmann Models, Amax talents, DManagment, and Blow Models. As per his resume on Models.com, Wilson has been a professional model since 2017, at least.

Wilson appears to be around his mid to late 20s or is in his early 30s. As a model, he has worked with Joseph Abboud and Ralph Lauren several times. In 2017, a brief excerpt of his story behind his tattoos was published by GQ. He appeared on the Joseph Abboud F/W 17 Men's Show the same year, followed by the Ralph Lauren Purple Label F/W 17 Men's Lookbook and John Varvatos F/W 17 Men's Show.

In 2018, Wilson modeled for Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 Show and Joseph Abboud F/W 18 Men's Show. His last updated work on Models.com cites another Joseph Abboud show in 2019.

In his quote to GQ in 2017, Wilson mentioned that his father was a landlord of a tattoo parlor, where he had gotten his initial tattoos. The model also revealed that he was a footballer and wanted to play the same in his college, following his father's footsteps.

