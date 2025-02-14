What is La Dolce Villa on Netflix all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in to the rom-com

Love is in the air and on the screens. Netflix has released the rom-com La Dolce Villa just in time for Valentine's Day. Besides love, the story explores many other themes, such as family dynamics, personal transformation, and cultural appreciation.

Mean Girls director Mark Waters is one of the masterminds behind La Dolce Villa. This makes the rom-com even more promising. The film is set in Italy and is even filmed there, which adds to its overall allure. Let's explore what the movie is about and everything else about it.

What is La Dolce Villa about?

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

La Dolce Villa is a romantic comedy that sees a successful businessman named Eric, a single father, travel to Italy to stop his daughter from using all of her life's savings to renovate a decaying villa that she bought for a euro.

Much like real life, the story is not as simple as it seems. On his voyage to Italy, he unexpectedly meets a woman named Francesca, who, much like him, is single later in her life. His daughter, Olivia too meets a guy named Giovanni.

Speaking about the movie to Netflix's Tudum, director Waters said:

"All I will say is that we meet both Eric and Olivia’s respective love interests, Francesca and Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia), right at the beginning, but our leads will need to overcome quite a few obstacles, both internal and situational before they can settle into their happiness. As Francesca says in the movie, ‘The path to true love is never smooth.’"

Cast and characters

A still from La Dolce Villa (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

La Dolce Villa stars Scott Foley in the role of Eric Field. Foley is best known for his role in the TV shows, Scandal, Felicity, Scrubs, and The Unit. He is also popular for his role as Roman Bridger in the slasher film franchise, Scream.

Eric's love interest, Francesca is portrayed by Violante Placido, who starred alongside George Clooney in the action thriller, The American. She also had a role in 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

While Do Revenge star Maia Reficco appears as Eric's daughter Olivia, Hollywood newcomer Giuseppe Futia stars as her suitor.

The other members of the cast are:

Simone Luglio as Nino

Daniel Panzironi as Matteo

Tommaso Basili as Bernardo

Giselle Gant as Zola

Madior Fall as Cesare

Mitch Salm as Larry Longo

Melanie Neu as Tracey Longo

Ettore Nicoletti as Hotel Concierge

Loris Loddi as Provincial Assessor

Sinne Mutsaers as Deb Welch

Was the movie really filmed in Italy?

A still from the movie (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Italy is considered one of the most picturesque countries and has been the destination for many romance movies and rom-coms. La Dolce Villa is also one of them. It was filmed in Rome, eastern Lazio, and Tuscany.

The titular villa's interior was built at Cinecittá Studios in Rome. Meanwhile, the external scenes were shot at a place called Torrino del Gelsi, located in eastern Lazio, about 45 minutes from the heart of Rome.

Direction and production

Mark Waters is the director of this Netflix movie. Waters has directed movies like Freaky Friday, The Spiderwick Chronicles, He's All That, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

While the writers of the rom-com are Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy (Falling Inn Love and A Perfect Pairing), the producers are Robyn Snyder and Deb Evans, who have also produced A Perfect Pairing and Choose Love.

La Dolce Villa is available for streaming on Netflix.

