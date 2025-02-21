The Residence: All about Netflix's new mystery drama starring Randall Park and Uzo Aduba

The Residence is an upcoming mystery drama on Netflix that blends comedy with suspense. The show is set to premiere on March 20, 2025, offering eight episodes. It will be available to stream worldwide, allowing audiences to dive into the high-stakes drama of the White House.

The series centers around a murder that takes place during a state dinner at the White House. Known for her sharp eye, Cordelia Cupp is hired to investigate. As the investigation continues, tensions rise amid the White House staff and the mystery deepens.

Uzo Aduba's Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park's FBI agent Edwin Park comprise the major characters. Working together, they try to expose the lethal secrets kept of the White House.

Everything to know about The Residence

The plot

The plot follows Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective with an impeccable reputation for solving the world's toughest cases. When a murder occurs at the White House, she is brought in to uncover the truth behind the crime. Her partner is FBI agent Edwin Park, who doubts her methods but must work with her.

The two investigate the personal lives of 157 White House employees, who become suspects. Tensions and lies emerge as the investigation continues, revealing that everyone has a secret.

A comedic murder mystery

The Residence is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's non-fiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. The show, however, veers creatively by turning the historical backdrop into a farcical, high-stakes whodunit. The Residence, thus, takes a comedic approach to the murder mystery genre, offering both suspense and humor.

There is a contrast between Cordelia's eccentric methods and others' conventional ones. Cordelia has wit and charm, which adds to the drama's quirky characters.

Intrigue behind the walls

As Cordelia navigates the crime scene, she uncovers not just clues but also interpersonal conflicts that hint at larger power struggles among the White House staff. The investigation sheds light on the personal lives and aspirations of people who support the operations behind the scenes.

The show also looks at how people in high positions might hide their actual selves behind a mask of power.

Production, direction, and cast

A still from The Residence (Image via Netflix)

The Residence is produced by Shondaland, the powerhouse behind hits like Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. Paul William Davies, also the executive producer and showrunner, created the series. In addition to Davies, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers.

The cast is led by Uzo Aduba, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black as Suzanne Warren. With her is Randall Park, who has worked in Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and more.

Besides, the show also features a star-studded ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Ken Marino, and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

All about the trailer

The trailer for The Residence provides a glimpse into the chaotic and deadly night at the White House. It introduces Cordelia Cupp as the world’s best detective, called in to solve a murder that occurred during a state dinner.

The teaser reveals the various suspects, including high-ranking officials and White House staff, each with their own motive for wanting the victim dead.

The trailer sets the tone for the show. Cordelia challenges suspects, delivers clever lines, and breaks down the intricate web of lies with her unusual investigative technique.

A cliffhanger closes the trailer.

The Residence will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

