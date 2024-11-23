Gwyneth Paltrow was once considered for the role of Rose in Titanic. Well, it almost happened — but she declined the role, which then went to Kate Winslet. Similarly, Beyoncé was initially in talks to play the role of Ally played by Lady Gaga in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born.

Some actors decline roles due to scheduling conflicts with other projects, while others feel the roles aren't a good fit for them. There are numerous instances where actors turned down roles that later became iconic. In hindsight, these decisions often spark debates about what might have been.

Read the full list to discover 10 actors who declined roles in popular movies and shows, along with the reasons behind their decisions.

Emilia Clarke, Hugh Jackman, and 8 others who declined the chance to star in iconic productions

1) Gwyneth Paltrow as Rose in Titanic

Gwyneth Paltrow declined the role played by Kate Winslet in Titanic. (Images via Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow/@titanicmovie)

Kate Winslet's portrayal of Rose in Titanic became iconic, so much so that it is almost impossible to imagine any other actor in the role.

However, this role was initially offered to Gwyneth Paltrow. In a January 2015 interview with Howard Stern, she reflected on her decision to decline the role and said:

“I know that the story is that I turned it down. I think I was really in contention for it — I was one of the last two."

2) Hugh Jackman as James Bond in Casino Royale

Hugh Jackman declined the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. (Images via Instagram/@thehughjackman/@007)

Hugh Jackman was considered to play James Bond in Casino Royale. However, Jackman declined the role as he received the offer while filming X-Men 2. In a December 2017 Variety interview, Jackman said:

“I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.

He continued:

I was also worried that between Bond and ‘X-Men,’ I’d never have time to do different things.”

Daniel Craig eventually played the role of James Bond.

3) Emilia Clarke as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey

Emilia Clarke turned down the role played by Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey. (Images via Instagram/@emilia_clarke/@fiftyshadesmovie)

Fifty Shades of Grey caused a stir when it was released in 2015 as an erotic romantic drama. Dakota Johnson later gained attention for her role as Anastasia Steele in the series.

However, Emilia Clarke, known for her roles in Game of Thrones (2011) and Me Before You (2016), was initially offered the lead role. Clarke declined the offer, reportedly because the role required excessive n*dity.

In The Hollywood Reporter's Round Table interview in 2019, Clarke said that she had been frequently asked about her n*de scenes in Game of Thrones. Talking about n*dity, Clarke said:

"... the last time that I was n*ked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman.

She added:

And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my t*ts, for God’s sake. So, that coming up, I was like, “I can’t.”"

4) Beyoncé as Ally in A Star Is Born

Beyoncé almost played the role of Ally in A Star Is Born. (Images via Instagram/@beyonce/@starisbornmovie

The role of Ally, played by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, was originally intended for Beyoncé, the 32-time Grammy Award-winning artist. A Star Is Born producer Bill Gerber told The Hollywood Reporter in a November 4, 2018 interview that Beyonce could not do the role due to her pregnancy.

Around the same time, Clint Eastwood, who was initially set to star as Jack (a role ultimately played by Bradley Cooper), exited the project to pursue another film. As a result, the roles of Ally and Jack were eventually given to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

In the same interview, Gerber said this about his first meeting with Beyoncé and Eastwood:

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘I’m watching something historic about to happen,’ and then it didn’t. It’s just the movie business.”

5) Jack Nicholson as Michael Corleone in The Godfather

Role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather was declined by Jack Nicholson. (Images via Alamy/Getty/Paramount Pictures)

Al Pacino's portrayal of Michael Corleone in The Godfather became iconic, particularly due to his character's remarkable transformation through the series.

Interestingly, Jack Nicholson was also offered the role of Michael Corleone but declined. In a BBC interview (January 1982), he mentions that he had some reasons, one of which was that he believed in Italian actors playing the role of Italian characters.

6) Rachel McAdams as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada

Rachel McAdams declined the role in the movie The Devil Wears Prada. (Images via Alamy/Getty, Instagram/@annehathaway)

Rachel McAdams, known for her roles in The Notebook (2004) and Mean Girls (2004), was initially considered a great fit for the role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, a role ultimately played by Anne Hathaway.

David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly in April 2023 that Rachel declined the offer thrice. In an interview with Bustle, Rachel reflected on her decision and said:

“There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that."

However, this is what she concluded about the missed opportunities:

"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane."

7) Mel Gibson as General Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator

Mel Gibson almost played the role of General Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator. (Images via Facebook/YouTube/@Mel Gibson Official/@Paramount Movies)

The role of General Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator (2000) was initially offered to Mel Gibson, but he declined it.

In a 2015 article by Newsmax, it is mentioned that Gibson felt he was too old for the physically demanding role, which involved many action stunts. The part eventually went to Russell Crowe.

8) Jennifer Hudson as Claireece "Precious" Jones in Precious

Jennifer Hudson chose not to play the role of Precious in the film Precious. (Images via Instagram/@iamjhud/Lions Gate Entertainment)

The film Precious shows the story of a young woman battling poverty and abuse, a role that was ultimately played by Gabourey Sidibe in her film debut. However, it was Jennifer Hudson who was offered the role of Claireece "Precious" Jones, but Hudson declined it.

In a January 2017 interview with HuffPost, Hudson denied the rumor that gaining weight was the reason for declining the role. She said:

"I did not turn the role down because of the weight situation. I just felt the character was doing things, at least in my script that I got, that were places I did not want to go and not where I needed to go."

9) Jim Carrey as Buddy the Elf in Elf

Jim Carrey declined the role as Elf in the movie Elf. (Images via Alamy/Getty/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Will Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf in Elf, but Jim Carrey was reportedly considered for the role, reported a March 2011 Vulture article. However, due to delays in the film's production, Carrey had already committed to other projects and declined the role.

Additionally, having already played a similar character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim didn't want to take on another role in the same direction.

10) Marilyn Monroe as Holly Golightly Breakfast at Tiffany's

The role of Audrey Hepburn almost went to Marilyn Monroe. (Images via Alamy/Getty/Paramount Pictures)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) follows the story of Holly Golightly, a young woman who escapes an underage marriage and becomes a s*x worker, eventually entering the crime world.

The role, made iconic by Audrey Hepburn, was originally intended for Marilyn Monroe. An October 2011 article on ABC News suggests that the novel was written with Monroe's character in mind.

However, it wasn’t Monroe who declined the role, instead, it was her advisor and acting coach, Lee Strasberg who argued that playing the role of an escort would negatively affect her public image.

