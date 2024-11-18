  • home icon
Is Beyoncé performing at Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show? Explaining mega-pop star’s upcoming NFL event

By Arnold
Modified Nov 18, 2024 17:32 GMT
Is Beyoncé performing at Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show? Explaining mega-pop star’s upcoming NFL event - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, the NFL announced a blockbuster collaboration with mega-pop music star Beyoncé. The 32-time Grammy Award winner will perform a set for one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season.

Some were curious to know whether Beyoncé was going to perform at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

Is Beyoncé performing at the halftime show of Super Bowl 2025?

Beyoncé will not be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. However, she will be doing a gig at NRG Stadium when the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

Beyoncé, a Texas native, will perform at the halftime show during the Texans vs. Ravens game on Dec. 25. The matchup will be live-streamed on Netflix.

While the details of Beyoncé's upcoming performance have not been revealed, the "Queen B" is expected to have some special guests featured on the "COWBOY CARTER" album with her on stage for the event.

However, Beyoncé has performed at the Super Bowl previously. She headlined the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show on Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers. Beyoncé also featured on the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Feb. 7, 2016, when she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars on stage.

Who is headlining the NFL Super Bowl halftime show in 2025?

The NFL announced in September that rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show on Feb. 9 next year. The event will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The 17-time Grammy winner has previously performed at the Super Bowl. The NFL invited Lamar to share the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium Los Angeles in 2022, when the LA Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

