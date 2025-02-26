The Life List: Release date, plot, and where to watch

The Life List is an upcoming Netflix film written and directed by Adams Brooks, which follows a young woman on a journey of self-discovery. It will be released on the streaming platform on Friday, March 28, 2025, and is based on an eponymous novel by Lori Nelson Spielman.

Sofia Carson stars in the film as Alex Rose, a young woman who attempts to fulfill her bucket list made as a teenager after her mother's death. The project blends romantic comedy and family drama, developed by Netflix in partnership with Liza Chasin and her 3Dot Productions.

The official trailer was released on February 20, 2025.

Exploring the plot of The Life List

Going by the trailer, The Life List opens in a somber mood with Alex Rose's mother, Elizabeth (played by Connie Britton), passing away. However, as part of her will, she sets her daughter off on a quest to complete a bucket list that the latter made at the age of 13.

Hilarity ensues as Alex sets off with her lawyer (brought to life by Kyle Allen) through the unchartered territories. Among the things to tick off her bucket list are performing stand-up comedy, being a teacher, camping under a full moon, playing one-on-one against a New York Knicks player, and going all out on a mosh pit, among others.

Set in the backdrop of New York City, The Life List is a coming-of-age film with a universally emotional premise. Netflix Tudum describes it as,

"We all have dreams we’ve back-burnered."

Where to watch The Life List?

The Life List will be available for digital streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix from Friday, March 28, 2024. Viewers can access the content on Netflix by subscribing to the platform with plans starting from $7.99 per month. Subscribers can upgrade to the Standard plan of $17.99 per month for an ad-free experience. The premium plan comes at $24.99 and allows 4K streaming on 4 devices.

Getting to know the cast of The Life List

The film's cast is led by Sofia Carson, who stars Alex, the girl with a teenage bucket list to fulfill as she stands at the crossroads of her life. Carson is known for starring in the Descendants franchise on television in both live-action and animated formats.

Connie Britton (The White Lotus, Friday Night Lights) joins Carson as her dear late mother, while Kyle Allen (A Haunting in Venice, West Side Story) stands by her as her mother's attorney.

The other actors joining the trio are listed as follows:

Sebastian de Souza (Fair Play, The Great)

José Zúñiga (Griselda, Physical)

Jordi Mollà (Aggro Dr1ft, Jack Ryan)

Dario Ladani Sanchez (Dear Edward)

Federico Rodriguez (American Rust, The Path)

Marianne Rendón (In the Dark, Imposters)

Michael Rowland (Animal Control)

Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, Dollface)

Luca Padovan (You, The Boy and the Heron)

Rachel Zeiger-Haag (Ex-Husbands, Monsterland)

Maria Jung (Elsbeth, Paterno)

Donnetta Lavinia Grays (The Book of Henry, The Wrestler)

The Life List will be released on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

