Tyreek Hill reveals bucket list wish with Donald Trump attending Super Bowl 2025

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill expressed excitement about Donald Trump's planned attendance at Super Bowl LIX. This marks a historic moment as it would be the first time a sitting president will attend the NFL's championship game.

Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler, shared his thoughts on Trump's attendance during a media appearance in New Orleans on Friday.

"That's tremendous. To be able to play in front of Donald Trump, that would be something to knock off the bucket list," Hill said. "Not every day you get to play football in front of the guy who people respect and is at the top of the helm of this country. I've always been a fan of Donald Trump, by the way. That'll be awesome."

Trump's Super Bowl appearance builds on his recent sports presence. He attended several high-profile events in late 2024, including the Alabama-Georgia game, the Army-Navy game and a Steelers-Jets contest.

Tyreek Hill doesn't want to go anywhere

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

After Miami couldn't make the playoffs in 2024, Tyreek Hill was left disappointed with the organization, suggesting he wanted out.

However, the receiver retracted his earlier trade comments from January and reiterated his loyalty to Miami.

"I don't want to go nowhere," Hill said on the Up & Adams show on Friday. "I love it. My family loves it. The kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. It's an amazing thing. We are really building something special in Miami."

His teammate Terron Armstead acknowledged the situation requires attention.

"He has some mending to do with some relationships and just getting that energy back to where it needs to be," Armstead told TalkSport on Thursday.

Tyreek Hill's meeting with coach Mike McDaniel, which he described as "very intense," demonstrated his commitment to making things right.

"They are paying me to be there," Hill told Pro Football Talk on Saturday. "The Miami Dolphins have been very good to me, so why am I going to go out and say some of the things that I said? I fully take it back... I'm going to come back next year, hoping to still be there, and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the whole city."

The Dolphins have posted a 28-23 record with two playoff appearances during Hill's tenure. His stats took a nose dive in 2024: 1,710 yards in 2022 and a league-leading 1,799 yards in 2023, before decreasing to 959 yards in 2024.

