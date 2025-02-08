7 heist movies to watch if you liked Heist 88

Taking place in the late '80s, Heist 88 is a stylish, rapid-paced crime thriller that transforms a daring bank heist into an engaging character exploration. Based on actual events, the movie tells the story of Jeremy Horne (Courtney B. Vance), a talented con artist skilled in manipulation. Just released from prison, Horne isn't seeking redemption—he's aiming for one final heist.

His target is a large financial institution, susceptible to the appropriate form of persuasion. Rather than opting for an experienced team, he gathers a group of eager young bank workers, all striving for an escape from their unfulfilling lives.

Courtney B. Vance takes over the screen, presenting a performance that exudes both charisma and threat in equal parts. With him are Keith David, Keesha Sharp, and Bentley Green, who complete a remarkable cast, enriching a narrative that focuses on both human nature and the heist.

Viewers lauded Heist 88 for its incisive dialogue, gripping rhythm, and its ability to depict the intense excitement of a crime that seems nearly too daring to be believable. For fans of clever robberies, charismatic antiheroes, and schemes so outrageous they could succeed, there's much more of this available. Here are seven additional heist films that are worth seeing.

Ocean's 11, Now You See Me, and 5 other heist films like Heist 88

1) Heat (Disney+)

Still from Heat (Image via Prime Video)

Michael Mann’s crime epic from 1995 is more than just a typical cops-and-robbers movie. It's a gradually intensifying chess game between two individuals who are more similar than they would ever acknowledge.

Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is a careful professional thief, adhering to a code that keeps him focused and emotionally distant. Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) is a tireless detective, consumed by his job to the extent of self-sabotage. After McCauley and his team execute a major robbery in Los Angeles, Hanna is determined to apprehend them. What ensues is a suspenseful, strategic game of chase.

The movie is filled with stellar performances, including the famous diner scene. Two legendary actors, positioned opposite each other, evaluating one another. No firearms, no activity—only raw, charged tension.

Heat received considerable acclaim for its authenticity. During its production, it featured consultations with real former criminals and law enforcement officials. The London Film Critics Circle also awarded it the Best Director award. For admirers of Heist 88, Heat is a worthy addition to the watchlist.

2) Ocean's Eleven (Apple TV)

Still from Ocean's Eleven (Image via Prime Video)

Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 reinterpretation of the Rat Pack classic transformed the contemporary heist genre. It possesses appeal. It possesses cleverness. And, above all, it features a team that makes stealing from a Vegas casino seem like a stroll in the park.

The narrative centers on Danny Ocean (George Clooney), a newly released convict fixated on one goal—defeating Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the merciless proprietor of three Las Vegas casinos. However, Ocean is not solely interested in the $160 million secured in the vault. There’s a personal aspect as well—Benedict is currently in a relationship with Ocean’s former partner, Tess (Julia Roberts).

To achieve the unachievable, Ocean assembles a stellar team of experts, featuring Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), the charming second-in-command, and Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon), a pickpocket eager to prove himself.

It’s a type of movie that portrays crime as an art—careful planning, perfect execution, and just the right amount of improvisation to maintain intrigue. Ocean’s Eleven was a blockbuster hit, earning more than $450 million globally. If you love Heist 88, this is a must see.

3) Now You See Me (Netflix)

Still from Now You See Me (Image via Prime Video)

Now You See Me turns the traditional heist formula upside down, replacing ski masks and vaults with illusionists and theatrical flair. It's surprising and filled with excitement.

The movie centers on the Four Horsemen, a group of top illusionists—Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco). Their acts aren’t solely about pulling rabbits from hats. They steal from banks during performances, revealing corrupt elites while dousing their audience with pilfered money.

Their greatest trick remains to be ahead of the law, involving an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) and an Interpol officer (Mélanie Laurent), who rush to uncover their mysteries.

It's an exhilarating journey, filled with surprises, clever tricks, and astonishing revelations. The movie earned more than $350 million globally, demonstrating that viewers enjoy an impressive illusion as much as a cleverly executed robbery. If you enjoyed Heist 88, this one is definitely worth watching.

4) Baby Driver (Netflix)

The movie centers on Baby (Ansel Elgort), a getaway driver possessing unparalleled talent in driving. He suffers from tinnitus, so he masks the ringing with a constant playlist, transforming high-speed pursuits into scenes reminiscent of a music video. However, Baby desires to leave. He’s finished taking commands from crime lord Doc (Kevin Spacey) and dealing with erratic criminals like Bats (Jamie Foxx) and Buddy (Jon Hamm).

One final burglary lies ahead of him before he achieves freedom. Naturally, events don’t unfold as intended. Featuring its smooth editing and heart-racing music, Baby Driver transcends the typical crime movie—it’s an experience. The movie was both a critical and financial success, grossing more than $226 million globally and receiving three Academy Award nominations for editing, sound mixing, and sound editing.

If you enjoyed Heist 88, this one includes it all—automobiles, unlawful activities, and heart-pounding excitement.

5) Furious 7 (Prime Video)

Leaping vehicles across skyscrapers, high-risk robberies, and a heartfelt goodbye—Furious 7 is more than just another chapter in the Fast & Furious series. It’s an intense display filled with emotion.

In this installment, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team face Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), a merciless killer seeking vengeance. In the meantime, they have the responsibility of obtaining a potent hacking tool named “God’s Eye” before it ends up in the wrong hands. The mission transports them around the world—from the avenues of L.A. to the stunning skyline of Abu Dhabi.

However, apart from the action, Furious 7 has an emotional depth. As the final movie with Paul Walker, it offers a touching homage that moved viewers to tears. The movie excelled at the box office, grossing more than $1.5 billion globally, and also won a Teen Choice Award for Best Action Film.

If you loved the adrenaline-fueled excitement of Heist 88, Furious 7 delivers a comparable blend of high-octane action, stylish heists, and a team willing to go to any lengths—this time, with even greater horsepower.

6) The Italian Job (Apple TV)

Still from The Italian Job (Image via Prime Video)

Following a bold gold robbery in Venice, Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg) and his team—featuring an impressive cast with Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and Mos Def—are betrayed by a member of their group. Steve (Edward Norton) grabs the treasure and abandons them to their fate.

However, the match is not finished. The team gathers again, strategizes their retaliation, and embarks on a mission to reclaim what rightfully belongs to them. The preferred weapon? Mini Coopers. These small, fast cars serve as the perfect escape vehicles, weaving through traffic, storm drains, and even subway tunnels in some of the most memorable chase sequences ever captured on film.

A reimagining of the 1969 classic, The Italian Job retains the vintage appeal while increasing the excitement. It garnered more than $176 million globally and also won an ASCAP Award for its thrilling score. For admirers of Heist 88, this is an essential viewing.

7) Reservoir Dogs (Prime Video)

Still from Reservoir Dogs (Image via Lionsgate)

Helmed by Quentin Tarantino in his debut film, the narrative progresses in a non-chronological manner, alternating between the failed heist and the gory consequences. The robbery in question? Not displayed ever. Rather, the movie emphasizes what occurs when events take an unexpected turn.

Mr. White (Harvey Keitel) aims to maintain control, Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) is unpredictable with a violent edge, and Mr. Orange (Tim Roth) conceals a lethal secret. Trapped in a warehouse, wounded, suspicious, and on the edge, these offenders begin to turn against one another in one of the most gripping slow-burn thrillers ever.

Harsh, chic, and infused with dark humor, Reservoir Dogs revolutionized the crime film genre. It received the Critic’s Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and made Tarantino a filmmaking powerhouse overnight. If you liked Heist 88, this one is an easy choice.

These seven heist films take the genre to thrilling new heights, offering everything from razor-sharp dialogue to mind-blowing twists. If Heist 88 left you craving more high-stakes action and unpredictable criminals, these picks will hit the spot—guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

