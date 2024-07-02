"Nobody has ever done this before"- Steven Soderbergh heaps praise on Taylor Swift, reveals desire to attend her Eras Tour concert

Director Steven Soderbergh recently attended the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival which started on June 28, 2024. While speaking to reporters on July 1, Soderbergh opened up on several topics, including his desire to get tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Steven praised Swift's work as a successful entrepreneur by saying:

"What she has done, what she's doing in the way she's doing it, nobody has ever done this before. The amount of control that she has taken. And she's doing this all herself. Nobody has ever done this. It's working. And it's a great model."

Trending

Steven Soderbergh also appreciated the singer for the way she handled the entire tour, adding that he would like to know more about how she did and how the tour managed to grab the attention of the audience without any issues. He described the entire thing as a "success story" and continued:

"Here's where AI could help us to analyze every conversation that's happening everywhere in the world and tell us on average how many minutes go by when a conversation starts before Taylor Swift is mentioned, I would be curious to know because I have a feeling it's not very many minutes."

He was also asked if he would attend any show of Taylor Swift's ongoing tour. Steven Soderbergh replied that he could not "get in" since the tickets were unavailable. However, he revealed that he had watched the concert film that came out last year.

Steven Soderbergh speaks up on his experience as a director and his upcoming film

The Atlanta, Georgia native has directed many successful projects over the years and is currently preparing for his next, titled Black Bag. During his recent conversation with the reporters, Steven Soderbergh spoke about the premise of the spy thriller and said:

"It's about two people in the intelligence community. So it's very intimate."

In March this year, the makers selected Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan, and Tom Burke to play important roles in the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from them, Black Bag will additionally feature Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Rege Jean Page, and Marisa Abela.

Steven Soderbergh was questioned if he has control while making a film as a director. He answered by saying that "everybody's making their own movie" in a film and added:

"You think we're all making the same movie, and then a cast member or crew member will say or do something that makes you realize, "What are you working on?" So you just have to remember I can't control that."

He addressed the changing scenario of Hollywood, saying that streaming companies became popular between 2010 and 2020 and people were paid more due to which there were only a few films and TV shows which received a positive response.

"I always knew there was going to be a correction. But I also felt, or hoped, that it would be a sort of calmer, softer landing. And two things happened: COVID and then the strikes. And so the course correction has happened, but it was bumpy and fractious. And so now people I think are very anxious."

Steven Soderberg's filmmaking career dates back to the 80s when he made his debut as a director with S*x, Lies, and Videotape. This was followed by many other films over the years, such as Kafka, Solaris, Magic Mike, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback