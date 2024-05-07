Yeat announces ‘LIVE FROM 2093’ tour: Where to get tickets & all you need to know

The Yeat ‘LIVE FROM 2093’ tour is scheduled to be held from June 24, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be the singer's first 2024 tour and is in support of the singer's newest studio album of the same name.

Tickets for the tour will be available on the singer's official website. For the Brooklyn Show, presale registration is currently ongoing. For the Los Angeles and Portland shows, there will be an artist presale on May 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, as well as a Golden Voice and Spotify presale for the Los Angeles show on May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General tickets will be available on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are priced at $78.99 for the Brooklyn show, while the prices for the other two shows have not been revealed as of the writing of this article.

Meanwhile, the upcoming tour will feature performances in the cities of Brooklyn (New York City), Los Angeles, and Portland. The singer announced the new tour via an update on his official website.

Yeat announces ‘LIVE FROM 2093’ tour dates and venues

Yeat released his latest studio album, 2093, on February 16, 2024, via Capitol Records, Field Trip Records, and Lyfestyle Corporation labels, respectively. The album has been a major success since its release, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with o32c magazine in their 44th issue, the singer elaborated on his sound, stating:

"Between the last record and this upcoming one, it feels like a 10-album difference in time. People have no idea what it’s going to sound like. It’s, like, 2093, dystopian society."

The singer went on, further elaborating on his soundscape and the motivations behind it, stating:

"People want the future. At the end of the day, I make music for myself because I love to listen to it. If other people like it, that’s lit. I’m trying to break sound barriers, but it’s all for my own ears. I’m lucky, because I don’t have to tell my producers what to do. They just send me anything that sounds really different or futuristic..."

The album was produced by producers such as Oscar Adler, Teo Halm, and more and featured guest appearances by Lil Wayne and Future. Drake also made an appearance on the deluxe edition of the album.

Now the singer is supporting his album with a few tour dates. The current list of dates and venues for the Yeat announced ‘LIVE FROM 2093’ tour is given below:

June 24, 2024 - Brooklyn(New York City), New York at The Brooklyn Mirage

June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Shrine Auditorium at Expo Hall

June 30, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Theater of The Clouds at Moda Center

Yeat is bringing along producer and songwriter BNYX, known for his work with Drake and Travis Scott, among others, as a supporting artist on the upcoming tour dates.

Aside from his upcoming tour, Yeat is also set to perform at the Beach Please! Festival 2024 at the Costinesti in Romania, which will also see performances by singers such as Wiz Khalifa and Ice Spice, among others.

Subsequently, Yeat will perform at the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium, alongside a lineup that is also set to feature performances by Nicki Minaj, Leto, and Booba, among others.