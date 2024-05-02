Morbid Angel's 2024 U.S. tour with Suffocation, Uada, and more: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Morbid Angel 2024 U.S. tour with Suffocation, Uada, and more is scheduled to be held from November 15, 2024, to December 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour titled "DEVASTATION ON THE NATION TOUR 2024" will be the band's first major one of the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Tampa, Nashville, and Columbia, among others. The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram account on May 1, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available on May 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EST and can be purchased via the link provided in the official social media accounts of the band. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Morbid Angel's 2024 U.S. tour dates, venues, and supporting acts

Morbid Angel is set to embark on their first major tour this year, and they are bringing along some supporting acts with them. These include Suffocation, Uada, Mortiferum, Fulci, and Knoll, respectively.

Among these, death metal giants' Suffocation is the most prominent act. The band is best known for their seventh studio album, Pinnacle of Bedlam, which was released on February 15, 2013, via Nuclear Blast Records. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

The current list of dates and venues for the Morbid Angel 2024 U.S. tour with Suffocation, Uada, and more is given below:

November 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Orpheum

November 16, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade (Heaven)

November 17, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Brooklyn Bowl

November 19, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live Midtown

November 20, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Come and Take It Live

November 21, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

November 22, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at El Rey Theater

November 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Nile

November 24, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

November 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Belasco

November 27, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Great American Music Hall

November 29, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Bossanova Ballroom

November 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at El Corazon

December 2, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Metro Music Hall

December 3, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Oriental Theater

December 4, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at Admiral

December 5, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Avondale

December 6, 2024 – Pontiac, Michigan at Crofoot Ballroom

December 7, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at King of Clubs

December 8, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Monarch

December 10, 2024 – Worcester, Massachusetts at Palladium (Upstairs)

December 11, 2024 – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania at Lovedraft's

December 12, 2024 – Jacksonville, North Carolina at Hooligans

December 13, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at The Senate

December 14, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Culture Room

Morbid Angel made their breakthrough with their second studio album, Blessed Are the Sick, which was released on May 22, 1991, via Earache Records. The album peaked at number 26 on the Greek album chart.

Subsequently, Morbid Angel had their first US chart entry with the album Covenant, which was released on June 22, 1993, via the Giant label. The album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

The last major album by the band was their 2011 record, Illud Divinum Insanus, which was released on June 7 via Season of Mist Records. The album peaked at number 141 on the Billboard 200 album chart.