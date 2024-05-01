Animals As Leaders ‘The Joy Of Motion’ 10-year anniversary North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Instrumental progressive band Animals As Leaders will perform the album The Joy of Motion in its entirety on occasion of its 10-year anniversary across North America from October 29, 2024, to November 30, 2024. The upcoming tour, announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, will feature shows in cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, among others.

A Live Nation presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code RIFF. In addition, fans can also check the artist and Ticketmaster presales. A Blabbermouth presale, which can be accessed with the code BMPHYSED, began on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

General tickets will be available on May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or the band's official website. Ticket prices for general tickets are not available at the moment of writing this article.

Animals As Leaders ‘The Joy Of Motion’ 10-year anniversary North American tour dates and venues

Active since 2007, Animals As Leaders released their third studio album, The Joy of Motion, on March 24, 2014, via Sumerian Records. The album was a major success and peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band is now preparing to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the album with a tour, and progressive guitarist Plini will accompany them on the more than 20-trek tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Animals As Leaders ‘The Joy Of Motion’ 10-year anniversary North American tour is given below:

October 29, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Fillmore

October 31, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

November 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom

November 2, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

November 4, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

November 5, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

November 6, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall

November 7, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Madrid Theatre

November 8, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

November 9, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave/Eagles Club

November 10, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House Of Blues

November 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

November 13, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew’s Hall

November 15, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

November 16, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale

November 17, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Steel

November 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

November 20, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at House Of Blues

November 21, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

November 22, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel

November 23, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade

November 24, 2024 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

November 26, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Granada Theater

November 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

November 29, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

November 30, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The United Theater on Broadway

Aside from their upcoming tour, Animals As Leaders is set to perform at the ArcTanGent 2024 festival at Fernhill Farm in the UK in August. The festival will also see performances by artists such as Mogwai, among others.