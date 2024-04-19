Isaiah Rashad's 'Cilvia Demo 10-year anniversary tour': New dates, venues, & all you need to know

Isaiah Rashad's 'Cilvia Demo 10-year anniversary tour' is scheduled to be held from May 20, 2024, to June 7, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. This is Part 2 of the singer's tour to celebrate the anniversary of the eponymous EP, with the first one having been wrapped up earlier this year.

The upcoming tour will feature concert shows in cities such as Boston, Raleigh, and New York City, among others. The tour was announced by Isaiah Rashad via a post on his official Instagram account on April 16, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and are priced at an average of $60, depending upon the seating choice and venue. Tickets for the Chattanooga show will be available from Ticketweb, with prices set between $58 and $158.

Isaiah Rashad's 'Cilvia Demo 10-year anniversary tour' dates and venues

Isaiah Rashad released his second EP, Cilvia Demo, on January 28, 2014, via the Top Dawg record label. The EP peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Speaking about the thought process behind the EP in an exclusive interview with Complex on January 9, 2014, the singer said:

"At first it was going to be like eight tracks for a one-and-a-half-minutes, just verses. Then it was going to be some alternative, black-power sh*t. Then it was going to be some eclectic-alien sh*t...Now it’s kind of all of it, except for the banging shit. It ain’t like with the intention of turning up to it, that’s not my sh*t."

"I just want you to vibe out to it. Have a good time and put you in a certain mood... I changed the name to Cilvia. I want it to make me feel the same way I feel when I listen to New Amerykah Pt. 2 or Tha Carter II. I’m looking for that feeling. Even if you playing it in the background and you’re not paying attention to it, it just feels good," the singer continued.

Isaiah Rashad is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album, with the first tour leg taking place across the US from January 23, 2024, to February 2, 2024. The second half will also take place across the US from May to June 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for Isaiah Rashad's 'Cilvia Demo 10-year anniversary tour' is given below:

May 20, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston

May 21, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theatre

May 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas

May 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

May 25, 2024 – Chattanooga, Tennessee at The Signal

May 26, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

May 28, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

May 29, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

May 30, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 1, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 3, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

June 4, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues Chicago

June 7, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues Boston

Isaiah Rashad released his debut studio album, The Sun's Tirade, on September 2, 2016. The album was a breakthrough and peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 21 on the Kiwi album chart.

Isaiah Rashad followed this up with his second studio album, The House Is Burning, on July 30, 2021. The album charted within the top ten in the US and included collaborations with SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and other artists.