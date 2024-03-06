AIR "Moon Safari" 25th Anniversary North American Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The AIR "Moon Safari" 25th Anniversary North American Tour is scheduled to be held from September 25, 2024, to October 30, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in celebration of the band's debut album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Boston, and Seattle, among others. AIR announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram account on March 5, 2024.

Live Nation presale will be available on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. The presale code for accessing said presale is KEY. At the same time, a Ticketmaster presale will also be available.

Also, several venue presales will be available simultaneously, which can be accessed with individual venue codes. The code for the CO Convention Center show is AIRDEN.

General tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

AIR "Moon Safari" 25th Anniversary North American Tour: Dates and venues

AIR released their debut album, Moon Safari, on January 16, 1998, via Virgin Records. The album peaked at number 21 on the French album chart and at number 6 on the UK album chart.

The band is set to release a deluxe 25th-anniversary edition of the album containing rare tracks on March 15, 2024, and the band is now embarking on a tour to support and celebrate their debut album and its re-release.

The full list of dates and venues for the AIR "Moon Safari" 25th Anniversary North American Tour is given below:

September 25, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 27, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Benaroya Hall

September 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Orpheum

September 30, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Orpheum

October 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

October 4, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theater

October 6, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theatre

October 8, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

October 10, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre

October 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

October 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Place Bell

October 15, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 17, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

October 18, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 21, 2024 – New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre

October 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

October 26, 2024 – Miami Beach, Florida at Fillmore Miami Beach

October 29, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Music Hall at Fair Park

October 30, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheatre

Speaking about the upcoming tour and the album's legacy, the band stated in an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine on March 5, 2024, stating:

"Before we decided to do this tour, we went to a rehearsal room for three days to see if it was technically possible to perform the entire album. and as soon as we started to play the first notes of ‘Kelly Watch the Stars’ or ‘La Femme d’Argent,’ we had a thrill."

"We are extremely blessed to have recorded this music, and to be able to share it with the audience so long after its release is a gift of life for us. In these troubled times, it’s a nice time capsule from the last century when we were more innocent and optimistic." The band continued.

AIR remains best known for their debut album, with their subsequent recordings, such as 10 000 Hz Legend, remaining less successful than the debut. The band is also known for scoring the soundtrack to the Sofia Coppola movie, The Virgin Suicides.