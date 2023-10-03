Sofia Coppola's Priscilla drops full trailer ahead of release

After months of speculations, teasers, photos, and first looks, A24 finally released the full trailer for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla on Tuesday, October 3, giving a detailed look at the journey of Priscilla Presley and all the themes the film plans to cover.

Not long ago, we saw an Elvis biopic with Austin Butler grabbing the spotlight. Now, Sofia Coppola, the director behind masterpieces like Lost in Translation and The Virgin Suicides, is bringing forth the story of Priscilla Ann Presley, who has been beside the mammoth rockstar throughout one of the most crucial phases of his career.

The new trailer for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla delves deep into the narrative, with Priscilla Ann Presley at the center of it all. It showcases everything from when she first met Elvis to her attempts at living a normal life outside the giant shadow of perhaps the greatest rockstar of all time.

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla trailer: The Wife to the King

The trailer for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla shines with style and substance while recreating the energy of a period piece when rock and roll was at the top of every imagination.

The detailed trailer also gives glimpses at the various phases of Elvis Presley's life, simultaneously indicating how these changes affect the titular character. The involvement of Priscilla Presley in the making of the film is one of the key factors for this innate accuracy and vision seen in the trailer.

An official logline for the film sheds some light on the occurrences in the trailer. It reads:

"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in their olong courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame."

Expand Tweet

It was always Sofia Coppola's goal to dive into Elvis' story, but not from the rockstar's perspective, as she did not have much interest in him. Rather, she was always willing to explore his wife's story.

"Truthfully, I was never that interested in Elvis...I liked that he was committed to style, but his personality didn’t intrigue me at the time. I was so impressed that she left Elvis...She was always trying to be his fantasy, his ideal woman," she told W Magazine.

"I think about my mom’s generation and how hard it was to be independent. Women without any power or money at that time had nothing when they left their husbands. She had courage, and that seemed, to me, to be a universal theme," the Oscar winner further said.

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla hits theatres on November 3, 2023.