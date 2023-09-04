"He also respected the fact I was only 14 years old": Priscilla Presley reveals her initial relationship with Elvis was not physical

With another Elvis-centered film set to come out this year, Priscilla Presley, the star of Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic, took part in the Venice International Film Festival's press tour to give an insight into the long-drawn relationship between herself and Elvis, which began when she was only 14 years old.

The upcoming film, titled Priscilla, will take over this topic from the first meeting between the two - a meeting that is largely misunderstood among onlookers. Priscilla Presley took this press tour as a way of expressing what people misunderstood about them back then and even now. She said:

"It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why,...And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction. People think, ‘Oh, it was s*x.’"

She continued:

"No, it wasn’t. I never had s*x with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship."

She further elaborated on her relationship with Elvis Presley.

Priscilla Presley talked about her love affair with Elvis, saying how she considered him "the love of my life"

Like his legacy and his music, Elvis' love story is also known far and wide. Alhough it has already become part of many pop culture stories and depictions, this upcoming Sofia Coppola film will cover this love story in more detail.

In the press tour for the film, which made its debut to great reception at the Venice International Film Festival, Priscilla revealed some details about the relationship. She said:

"I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way. I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him."

Priscilla continued:

"And it wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that. But it didn’t mar our relationship, we still remained very close. And of course, we had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other."

Cailee Spaeny stars as the titular Priscilla Presley in the upcoming film. The other cast members include Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, Dagmara Domińczyk as Ann Beaulieu, Raine Monroe Boland, and Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley, among others.

Priscilla will premiere in the United States on October 27, 2023.