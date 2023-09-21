Noah Kahan We’ll All Be Here Forever North American tour 2024: Presale, how to register, tickets, dates, venues & more

Noah Kahan has announced a new tour, titled We'll All Be Here Forever, scheduled to kick off from March 26, 2024, to July 19, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be a follow-up to the singer's Europe and UK tour of the same name.

Kahan announced the news of the 32-date run tour, which will feature guest performances by LA indie rock band Mt. Joy, via a post on his official Instagram page on September 20, 2023. Expressing his gratitude to fans, the Call Me Mom singer wrote,

"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it."

The tour's Advanced Registration Presale is accessible until September 24, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Lucky fans will be able to access the pre-sale kickoff on September 27 with the code STUDIO.

General tickets will be available on September 29, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. Those interested can purchase tickets and participate in presales through Noah Kahan's official website.

Noah Kahan will begin tour in Vancouver before wrapping it up in Boston’s Fenway Park

Noah Kahan released his newest album, Stick Season, on October 14, 2022. The album was the singer's commercial breakthrough and peaked at number 2 on the Canadian chart.

After the release of the album, the singer embarked on multiple back-to-back tours to support the album, starting with the first US tour leg in 2022, which concluded with a show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.

In 2023, Noah Kahan embarked on a massive North America tour, which was wrapped up with a show at the RBC Echo Beach in Toronto, Ontario, on September 17, 2023.

After the North American tour, Noah Kahan will embark on a brief UK and EU tour to finish the year before opening 2024 with a second leg of the UK and EU tour, which will end with a show at the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium.

Following the UK and EU tour, Noah Kahan will embark on the newly announced North America tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Noah Kahan We'll All Be Here Forever 2024 tour is given below:

February 8, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

February 10, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

February 11, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

February 13, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Cardiff International Arena

February 14, 2024 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

February 15, 2024 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

February 17, 2024 – Paris, France at L’Olympia

February 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

February 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

February 23, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at K.B. Hallen

February 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

February 26, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

March 26, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

March 28, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 29, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

March 30, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre

April 2, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

April 6, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

April 7, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

April 9, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

April 10, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Videotron Centre

April 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

May 22, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 25, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 28, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

May 29, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 4, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 5, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Azura Amphitheatre

June 7, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

June 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 13, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 14, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 18, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

June 25, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 29, 2024 – George, Washington State at The Gorge

July 1 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 3, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024 – Berkeley, California at The Greek Theatre

July 6, 2024 – Berkeley, California at The Greek Theatre

July 9, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

July 13, 2024 – East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 16, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

July 19, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park

Noah Kahan wrote the album Stick Season while he was in his hometown during the pandemic. Aside from the album, the singer is also known for his collaboration with Post Malone on the single Dial Drunk.