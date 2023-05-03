Iron Blossom Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, venue and more 

The inaugural edition of the Iron Blossom Music Festival will take place from August 26 to August 27, 2023 at Monroe Park in Richmond, Virginia. Organized by the Starr Hill Presents and Haymaker Productions, the festival will feature performances by artists such as Hozier, Lord Huron, Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, and Colony House, to name a few.

The organizers announced the two-day festival via a post on the official festival Instagram page.

Presale for the festival begins on May 4 at 10 am ET. General tickets for the festival are priced at $149.50 plus processing fees. VIP tickets cost $450 plus processing fees, while travel packages begin at $1400 plus processing fees. All tickets and packages can be availed at https://ironblossomfestival.com/tickets.

Hozier, Lord Huron to headline Iron Blossom 2023

Iron Blossom's inaugural edition will feature a star-studded lineup, including headliner Hozier. The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for his debut studio album, Hozier, which was released on September 2014. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Irish album chart.

Another headliner for the Iron Blossom is the American indie band Lord Huron, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Strange Trails, which was released on April 7, 2015. The album peaked at number 16 on the Canadian album chart.

Last but not least among the headliners is folk-pop singer Noah Kahan, who is best known for his third studio album, Stick Season, which was released on October 14, 2022. The album peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full lineup for the Iron Blossom Music Festival 2023 is listed below:

Hozier

Lord Huron

Noah Kahan

Elle King

Faye Webster

Rayland Baxter

Colony House

The Heavy Heavy

Nikki Lane

Devon Gilfillian

Mipso

Celisse

Son Little

Dannielle Ponder

Trousdale

Josiah & the The Bonevilles

Briscoe

Angelica Garcia

The Legendary Ingramettes

More about the artists headed to Iron Blossom 2023

Faye Webster is an American singer-songwriter who was born on June 25, 1997, and was raised in a family of musicians, including her mother, who was a guitarist and fiddle player. She began writing songs at the age of 14.

Webster rose to prominence with her fourth studio album, I Know I'm Funny Haha, which was released on June 25, 2021. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Nicole Lane Frady, better known by her stage name Nikki Lane, is a country singer-songwriter from South Carolina. The singer-songwriter is best known for her third studio album, Highway Queen, which was released on February 17, 2017. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Mipso is a quartet from North Carolina from Chapel Hill that was formed as a collaboration between Wood Robinson, Jacob Sharp, Joseph Terrell and Libby Rodenbough. The group is best known for their second studio album, Old Time Reverie, which was released on October 2, 2015. The album peaked as a chart topper on the US Bluegrass album chart.

Last but not least, Angelica Garcia is a singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her second studio album, Cha Cha Palace, which was released on February 28, 2020. The album failed to chart but received positive reviews upon release.

