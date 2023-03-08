Sound on Sound Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more 

The Sound on Sound festival, an annual event held in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is back for a second year, with the 2023 edition scheduled to take place from September 30, 2023, to October 1, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, and Lord Huron, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

You can access the Citibank Cardholder Presale by entering the first six digits of a Citibank credit or debit card starting on March 7, 2023, at 12 pm ET. General tickets will be available from March 9, 2023, at 12 pm ET.

The cost of general admission tickets is $279 plus processing costs. The price of a premier ticket is $649 plus processing costs. The cost of VIP tickets is $749 plus processing charges. Tickets for the Alley Sky Deck are $1599 plus processing fees. The price of Super VIP tickets is $7499 plus processing charges. You can purchase tickets and participate in presales at https://soundonsoundct.com.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer to headline Sound on Sound 2023

Sound on Sound will be headlined on Day 1 by the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, who rose to prominence with their fifth studio album, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release in 1991.

John Mayer, a singer-songwriter who gained notoriety with his debut studio album, Room for Squares, which was released on June 5, 2001, will be the headliner performer at Sound on Sound on Day 2.

The full list of artists performing at Sound on Sound 2023 is given below:

Day 1, September 30, 2023:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Trey Anastasio Band

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lord Huron

Steel Pulse

Joy Oladokun

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Gin Blossoms

Briscoe

Kieran Rhodes

JULAI & The Serotones

Day 2, October 1, 2023:

John Mayer

Alanis Morissette

Hozier

Dispatch

Mt. Joy

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Margo Price

Cautious Clay

Deep Banana Blackout

Calder Allen

SNACKTIME

More about the artists headed to Sound on Sound

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, better known by his stage name Hozier, is an Irish singer-songwriter who broke into the professional music scene with his debut studio Hozier, which was released on 19 September 2014 and peaked as the chart-topper on the Irish album charts, and number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Lord Huron is an American indie-rock band from Los Angeles, California. It originally began as a solo project for band member Ben Schneider before the addition of more members turned it into a full-scale band.

Lord Huron rose to prominence with their second studio album, Strange Trails, which was released on April 7, 2015, in the UK and on April 8, 2015, in the US. The album peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alanis Nadine Morissette, a Canadian singer-songwriter from Ottawa, started playing the piano at the age of six and wrote her first song when she was ten. She released her eponymously titled debut album, Alanis, on April 16, 1991, which was met with positive reviews, peaking at number 28 on the RPM album charts.

Alanis Morissette gained critical acclaim with her second studio album, Jagged Little Pill, released on June 13, 1995. The album peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, and the singer won the Album of the Year award at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

