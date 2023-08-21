"My new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life"- When Beyoncé opened up about lessons she learned from the pandemic

2020 was a year that had shaken almost all humans to the core, including Beyoncé, who revealed in a throwback interview how her worldview changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American music superstar continued to churn out hits after the pandemic, just like she had done before, but some realizations hit her that would change things permanently.

Beyoncé is one of the rare few musicians who really get a break or silence from the buzz. However, all that came to a grinding halt in 2020 when the pandemic hit. It made her realize some things that she discussed with Vogue in an interview from November 2020.

When asked if the pandemic affected how she saw things, Queen Bey said:

"Absolutely changed. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop."

She added:

"I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."

"My best advice is to love them harder than ever"- Beyoncé on how the pandemic changed parenting for her

Beyoncé's professional life and persona weren't the only things hit by the pandemic. Rather, her personal style and interaction with her family were more affected.

Expanding on the subject during the interview, Beyoncé revealed that the pandemic may have made her a better parent and also made her more attentive.

Beyoncé said:

"I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old. My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them."

After the pandemic ended, Queen Bey managed to bounce right back and continue the exceptional streak that she had all her life.

As of now, Beyoncé remains the highest-earning Black musician of all time. In 2023, she was named the eighth-greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone.