"I teared up a little when Beyonce came out, I'm actually going to another show later this year" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff recently shared that witnessing Beyoncé's performance on stage made her very emotional. The American also mentioned that she has plans to attend another show later this year.

Gauff, currently World No. 7, opened up about a touching moment she experienced during a Beyonce concert. The 19-year-old revealed her emotional response upon witnessing the iconic singer's captivating stage performance.

While speaking on Tennis Channel Live, Gauff enthusiastically recounted her Beyoncé concert experience. She admitted that the artist's performance brought her to tears.

"It was really cool, I was so excited, I teared up a little bit when she came out and I have been waiting to go forever and I love her," Gauff said.

The American stated that she was eagerly looking forward to attending another one of Beyoncé's shows later this year, potentially one of the final stops on the tour.

"I'm actually going to another show later this year, I think it's one of her last stops on tour," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff dismisses the notion that her loss at the Canadian Open could be attributed to a friendship with Jessica Pegula

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Six

After securing victory in her previous matches at Montreal without dropping a set, Coco Gauff faced elimination at the hands of Jessica Pegula, the tournament's 3rd seed.

During the post-match press conference, Gauff was asked about her experience playing against a well-known adversary. The 19-year-old clarified that her defeat at the Canadian Open cannot be attributed to her friendship with Jessica Pegula, emphasizing that their relationship did not play a role in her loss.

Gauff downplayed the significance of facing Pegula, stating that the familiarity wasn't as intense as it's often portrayed. She highlighted their public friendship, which stems only from their frequent doubles partnerships.

"It doesn’t feel as much as people make it out to be. You know, Jess and I have, like, obviously, more of a public friendship because we are playing doubles a lot," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff explained that competitors on tour are frequently friends who are capable of giving their all during matches against each other. She emphasized the separation between on-court intensity and off-court camaraderie.

"It’s nothing different, you know. You fight your hardest on the court, and then you know, off the court, everything is cool," she said.