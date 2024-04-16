The Marias 2024 North American Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Marias 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from July 16, 2024, to August 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the band's new album Submarine, with non-North American tour dates to be announced shortly.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Mexico City, Las Vegas, and Toronto. The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram account on April 15, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on April 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Said presale can be accessed by registering via the link provided in the band's official social media bio or directly via their official website.

There will also be a special Brooklyn Vegan presale for the NYC Show on April 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Said presale can be accessed with the code VEGAN.

General tickets for the tour will be available on April 19, 2024, via the aforementioned official website of the band or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Marias 2024 North American Tour: Dates and venues

The Marias are set to release their latest studio album, Submarine, in May 2024, with the band releasing a trailer on March 14, 2024, on their YouTube profile as well as their Instagram page.

Now, the band has announced a tour in support of the upcoming project, their second studio album overall. The full list of dates and venues for The Marias 2024 North American Tour is given below:

July 16, 2024 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

July 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

July 20, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

July 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

July 24, 2024 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

July 26, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

July 27, 2024 – Miami, Florida at The Fillmore Miami Beach

July 30, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

August 2, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

August 3, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Presented by Highmark

August 6, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

August 8, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

August 11, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

August 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

August 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Twilight Concert Series

August 18, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

August 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The dates and venues for the preceding Mexico shows of The Marias are also given below:

June 11, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla

June 12, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla

June 13, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla

June 14, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla

The Marias started as a band in the early 2010s, after lead singer Maria Zardoya began dating Josh Conway, who would go on to become the band's drummer. After the two met, they collaborated with Edward James and Jesse Perlman to form the band.

The band released their first two EPs, Superclean Vol. I. and Superclean Vol. II, in 2017 and 2018, respectively. These led to the band's first mainstream recognition and their subsequent record deal with Atlantic Records.

After signing up with Atlantic Records, The Marias released their debut studio album, Cinema, on June 25, 2021. The album remains their most popular effort, peaking at number 176 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

