Girl In Red 2024 North American tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Girl In Red 2024 North American tour is set to kick off on April 16, 2024, and will run until June 2, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled Girl In Red: Doing It Again Tour, is in support of the singer's upcoming second studio album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Detroit, New York City, and Nashville, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on February 12, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available on February 13, 2024, at 12:00 pm local time and can be accessed by DMing JOIN to the Instagram account (@worldinred) or via the Laylor page for the tour.

Additionally, on the same day at 10:00 am local time, American Express and Chase presales will be available on select dates. American Express presale can be accessed with the code INGOLD, while the Chase presale code is 541712. Both of these presales require a valid card to be successfully used.

Live Nation presale will be available on select dates starting February 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The presale code to access said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

The Greek Theater show on May 29, 2024, will have a venue-sponsored presale as well, which will be available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code GREEK2024.

Girl In Red 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Girl In Red is scheduled to release her second studio album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!, on April 12, 2024, via Columbia Records. The singer elaborated on the album in an exclusive interview with Dork magazine on November 16, 2023, stating:

“I definitely feel like this new album is a lot more optimistic, but I obviously have some sad love bangers because love is always going to be a part of it; I’ve been on a journey of feeling really shitty and having really low self-esteem, but I’m in my positive era now."

The singer continued:

"It’s also about how fragile self-esteem can be. There are also songs about feeling yourself, feeling good, and just wanting to have a good fucking time, which we should all do more of."

Now, Girl In Red is set to perform across North America to support said upcoming album and she is bringing along two special guests with her in the form of indie rock band Momma and alternative chart toppers The Beaches.

The full list of dates and venues for the Girl In Red 2024 North American tour is given below:

April 16, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 17, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

April 20, 2024 — Washington, DC at The Anthem

April 24, 2024 — New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

April 27, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 28, 2024 — Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

April 30, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at History

May 2, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at The Masonic Temple

May 4, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 5, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at The Ryman Auditorium

May 21, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

May 23, 2024 — Magna, Utah at The Great Saltair

May 25, 2024 — Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28, 2024 — Del Mar, California at The Sound

May 29, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

June 1, 2024 — Oakland, California at Fox Theater

June 2, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Warfield

Aside from her upcoming tour, Girl In Red is also set to perform at the upcoming Shaky Knees 2024 festival at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 5, 2024. The singer will join a lineup at the festival that also includes Noah Kahan and Queens of the Stone Ages, among others.

