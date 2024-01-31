Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour: New dates, presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour is scheduled to be held from May 6, 2024, to May 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and is the latest edition of the band's larger The End is Nero tour in support of the band's eighth studio album, In Times New Roman....
Queens of the Stone Age announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Royal Blood, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 30, 2024:
Presale for the Queens of the Stone Age tour will be available from January 31, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed with the code ROMAN. Live Nation presale will be available from February 1, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.
General tickets for the tour will be available from February 2, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via the official Queens of the Stone Age website or Ticketmaster.
Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour dates and venues
Queens of the Stone Age will begin the year with a series of shows in Japan, followed by an Australia and New Zealand tour. After that, the band will go on a lengthy tour of Canada before starting their recently announced US tour.
After the US tour is wrapped up, Queens of the Stone Age is set to embark on a Europe tour primarily focused on festival shows such as Download Festival in the UK and Electric Castle in Romania in mid-2024.
The current list of dates and venues for the Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour is given below:
- May 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees Music Festival
- May 6, 2024 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- May 7, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- May 8, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina at Firefly Distillery
- May 10, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live
The list of other dates and venues for Queens of the Stone Age 2024 tour is also given below:
- February 5, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Zepp Namba Osaka
- February 7, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome City Hall
- February 10, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Red Hill Auditorium
- February 13, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at The Drive
- February 15, 2024 – Hobart, Australia at Nolan Gallery At Mona
- February 16, 2024 – Hobart, Australia at Mona Lawns
- February 18, 2024 – Torquay, Australia at LOOKOUT Torquay Common
- February 19, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- February 21, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at The Hordern Pavilion
- February 24, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia at LOOKOUT Broadwater Parklands
- February 25, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall
- February 26, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall
- February 29, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- March 1, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand at TSB Arena
- March 3, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand at Wolfbrook Arena
- April 1, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- April 2, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- April 3, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatoon at Saskatchewan Centre
- April 5, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre
- April 8, 2024 – Oshawa, Ontario at Tribute Communities Centre
- April 9, 2024 – Kingston, Ontario at Leon’s Centre
- April 10, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens
- April 12, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
- April 13, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Bell Place
- April 14, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Videotron Centre
- April 16, 2024 – Moncton, New Brunswick at Avenir Centre
- April 17, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre
- May 2, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater
- May 11, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida at Welcome to Rockville
- May 26, 2024 – Napa, US at Bottle Rock
- June 7, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at ROCK AM RING
- June 7, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at ROCK IM Park
- June 14, 2024 – Leicestershire, UK at Download Festival
- June 18, 2024 – Corona, Spain at Coliseum Da Corona
- June 20, 2024 – June 24, 2024 – Vitoria Gastiez, Spain at Azkena Rock Festival
- June 20, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico
- June 23, 2024 – Fuengirola, Spain at Marenostrum
- June 26, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Alma Festival
- June 27, 2024 – Clisson, France at Hellfest
- June 30, 2024 – St Gallen, Switzerland at St Gallen
- July 4, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone
- July 5, 2024 – Bassano del Grappa, Italy at AMA Music Festival
- July 6, 2024 – Milan, Italy at I-Days
- July 10, 2024 – Vitrolles, France at Jardin Sonore Festival
- July 11, 2024 – Trencin, Slovakia at Pohoda Festival
- July 17, 2024 – Ostrava, Czech Republic at Colours of Ostrava
- July 18, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Metastatd Open Air
- July 21, 2024 – Transylvania, Romania at Electric Castle
- July 23, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at SRC Salata
- July 24, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at SRC Salata
- August 8, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Way Out Way Festival
- August 9, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oya Festival
- August 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at SYD Solen
Queens of the Stone Age released their latest studio album, In Times New Roman..., on June 16, 2023, via Matador Records. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.