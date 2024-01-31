Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour: New dates, presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour is scheduled to be held from May 6, 2024, to May 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and is the latest edition of the band's larger The End is Nero tour in support of the band's eighth studio album, In Times New Roman....

Queens of the Stone Age announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Royal Blood, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 30, 2024:

Presale for the Queens of the Stone Age tour will be available from January 31, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed with the code ROMAN. Live Nation presale will be available from February 1, 2024, at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 2, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via the official Queens of the Stone Age website or Ticketmaster.

Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour dates and venues

Queens of the Stone Age will begin the year with a series of shows in Japan, followed by an Australia and New Zealand tour. After that, the band will go on a lengthy tour of Canada before starting their recently announced US tour.

After the US tour is wrapped up, Queens of the Stone Age is set to embark on a Europe tour primarily focused on festival shows such as Download Festival in the UK and Electric Castle in Romania in mid-2024.

The current list of dates and venues for the Queens of the Stone Age extended 2024 U.S tour is given below:

May 4, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 6, 2024 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 7, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 8, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina at Firefly Distillery

May 10, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

The list of other dates and venues for Queens of the Stone Age 2024 tour is also given below:

February 5, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Zepp Namba Osaka

February 7, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome City Hall

February 10, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Red Hill Auditorium

February 13, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at The Drive

February 15, 2024 – Hobart, Australia at Nolan Gallery At Mona

February 16, 2024 – Hobart, Australia at Mona Lawns

February 18, 2024 – Torquay, Australia at LOOKOUT Torquay Common

February 19, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Sidney Myer Music Bowl

February 21, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at The Hordern Pavilion

February 24, 2024 – Gold Coast, Australia at LOOKOUT Broadwater Parklands

February 25, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

February 26, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

February 29, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

March 1, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand at TSB Arena

March 3, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand at Wolfbrook Arena

April 1, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

April 2, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

April 3, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatoon at Saskatchewan Centre

April 5, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

April 8, 2024 – Oshawa, Ontario at Tribute Communities Centre

April 9, 2024 – Kingston, Ontario at Leon’s Centre

April 10, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

April 12, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

April 13, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Bell Place

April 14, 2024 – Quebec City, Quebec at Videotron Centre

April 16, 2024 – Moncton, New Brunswick at Avenir Centre

April 17, 2024 – Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre

May 2, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida at Welcome to Rockville

May 26, 2024 – Napa, US at Bottle Rock

June 7, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at ROCK AM RING

June 7, 2024 – Nuremberg, Germany at ROCK IM Park

June 14, 2024 – Leicestershire, UK at Download Festival

June 18, 2024 – Corona, Spain at Coliseum Da Corona

June 20, 2024 – June 24, 2024 – Vitoria Gastiez, Spain at Azkena Rock Festival

June 20, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico

June 23, 2024 – Fuengirola, Spain at Marenostrum

June 26, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Alma Festival

June 27, 2024 – Clisson, France at Hellfest

June 30, 2024 – St Gallen, Switzerland at St Gallen

July 4, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

July 5, 2024 – Bassano del Grappa, Italy at AMA Music Festival

July 6, 2024 – Milan, Italy at I-Days

July 10, 2024 – Vitrolles, France at Jardin Sonore Festival

July 11, 2024 – Trencin, Slovakia at Pohoda Festival

July 17, 2024 – Ostrava, Czech Republic at Colours of Ostrava

July 18, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Metastatd Open Air

July 21, 2024 – Transylvania, Romania at Electric Castle

July 23, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at SRC Salata

July 24, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia at SRC Salata

August 8, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Way Out Way Festival

August 9, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oya Festival

August 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at SYD Solen

Queens of the Stone Age released their latest studio album, In Times New Roman..., on June 16, 2023, via Matador Records. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.