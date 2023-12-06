How much are tickets to Electric Castle Festival 2024? Where to buy, lineup, & all you need to know

The Electric Castle Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 17, 2024, to July 21, 2024, at the Banfy Castle in Transylvania, Bontida, Romania. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 10th edition, having been held since 2013, uninterrupted except for 2020.

The festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Massive Attack, Bring Me the Horizon, Nina Kraviz, and Calibre, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram on December 6, 2023, with the announcement stating:

"The line-up is here, and we couldn’t be more proud of who’s in for our 10th edition: Massive Attack, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bring Me The Horizon, Chase & Status Live and many other amazing acts that will bring our EC World to a state of blissfulness."

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase. General tickets are priced at €119, and general tickets with insurance are priced at €129. Youth tickets are priced at €99.

Premium passes are priced at €245 for tickets without insurance and €265 for tickets with insurance. Black tickets are priced at €3699. All tickets can be purchased from the official website of the festival.

Electric Castle Festival 2024 lineup

The first lineup for the Electric Castle Festival 2024 features a number of prominent artists, including Massive Attack and Queens of the Stone Age. The festival will release more lineups in the near future.

The current lineup for Electric Castle Festival 2024 at Transylvania, Romania is given below:

Massive Attack

Queens of the Stone Age

Bring Me the Horizon

Chase & Status

Marc Rebillet

Nina Kraviz

Khruangbin

Bonobo

DJ Shadow

Camo & Croocked

Kenya Grace

Eats Everything

Jadya G

Sleaford Mods

Subcarpati

DJ Diesel

Carlita

Vita De Vie

Irina Rimes

Coma

Calibre

DJ Krush

Ahmed Spins

Priya Ragyu

Fulu Miziki

Daxta

Unglued

Genesis Owusu

Degs

Inja

Anais

HOAX

PVC

More about Electric Castle Festival

The Electric Castle Festival was conceptualized around the historical castle where the festival has been held all these years.

The festival's co-founder and head of communication, Andi Vanca, elaborated on the festival's conceptualization in an exclusive interview with Festival Insights on April 20, 2018, stating:

"A little bit of both. For sure we wanted a space far away from ‘civilisation’ because at that time, almost all music festivals in Romania had been organised in urban areas. There were some jazz events set in more secluded villages, but all major festivals had been set in concrete arenas."

The co-founder continued:

"We knew about the Bánffy Castle nearby our town, predominantly a ruin at the time. So, there it was, a bunch of friends with no experience in large-scale events deciding to hold a festival in an unexpected location...This unexpected association between a very old castle and the modern set of the festival sticks out in one’s mind but in a fantastic way."

The festival has grown significantly since its inception in 2013. In 2023, the festival attracted a crowd of 32,000 people and had a lineup consisting of acts such as Morcheeba and Dub Pistols.

The festival skyrocketed in popularity subsequently, with the second edition of it, held in July 2014, becoming the second largest Romanian music event ever with 79,000 people.

The edition featured a lineup consisting of Thievery Corporation and Bonobo, among others. The edition also helped the festival win Best Medium Sized Festival at the 2014 European Festival Awards.

Electric Castle Festival currently draws a crowd in excess of 232,000 people and has had star-studded lineups featuring artists such as Sigur Ros, Alt J, Florence + The Machine, and more.