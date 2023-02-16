Beach It, a country music festival, has announced its 2023 edition, scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 25 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US.

The festival was announced via a post on its official Instagram page:

Tickets will be available from February 21 at 10 am. General tickets are priced at $249 plus processing fees, while VIP tickets are priced at $899 plus processing fees. Reserved VIP tickets are priced at $1149 plus processing fees.

Local and military presale begins on February 18 from 10 am ET to 4 pm ET at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia.

Newsletter presale is available from February 20 at 10 am ET.

All passes are available from www.beachitfestival.com, as well as www.ticketmaster.com

Beach It: A brand new festival

Beach It is a brand new festival, co-organized with big names such as Huka Entertainment and Live Nation, as well as the Virginia Beach City administration, which approved a $1.5 million sponsorship grant earlier in the week for the festival. Its inaugural edition is set to make a stellar debut with 25 artists, including local country star Alana Springsteen.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with News3 regarding Beach IT, Springsteen said:

"It’ll be cool to look out at a crowd of a lot of my hometown people and just get to experience the growth that I’ve had over the past two years, right back at home. It’s very full-circle."

Brian O'Connell, president of the Country Touring and Festivals division at Live Nation, stated that Beach It will be a massive festival in an ideal location:

"We’ve done hundreds and hundreds of shows there and we know that Virginia Beach is a country music market."

The full lineup for the festival is listed below:

Miranda Lambert

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Riley Green

Cole Swindell

Brothers Osborne

Kip Moore

Jo Dee Messina

Jameson Rodgers

Nate Smith

Hailey Whitters

Megan Moroney

Lily Rose

Alana Springsteen

Dee Jay Silber

Mackenzie Carpenter

Ashland Craft

Tyler Braden

Aaron Raitiere

Ben Burgess

Madeline Edwards

Pillbox Patti

George Birge

Erin Kinsey

Peytan Porter

Chayce Beckham

In brief, about some of the musicians performing at Beach IT festival

Beach It festival will feature a mix of established and new artists, all from the country genres:

Alana Springsteen (no relation to Bruce Springsteen) is a country singer from Virginia Beach, currently based in Nashville. She is currently working on her debut album, Twenty Something.

Miranda Leigh Lambert is a Grammy award-winning country musician from Longview, Texas. She began her career with a performance on the Johnnie High Country Music Revue in her home state. She made her first breakthrough with her debut album, Kerosene, which premiered as a Billboard Top Country Album chart topper.

She gained critical acclaim with her third album, Revolution, which received a record nine nominations at the CMA awards, as well as several Grammy Award nominations.

The album won the Album of the Year award at the CMA, as well as Best Female Country Vocal Performance award at the 2009 Grammy Awards for the single, The House That Built Me.

Joe Dee Messina is a country singer-songwriter best known for being the first female artist to have three multiple-week number-one songs from the same album.

Her biggest commercial performance was with her fourth album, Delicious Surprise, released in 2005. The singer has sold more than five million copies of her music worldwide.

Nate Smith is an up-and-coming singer from Georgia, best known for his single, Whiskey on You.

