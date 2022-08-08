Live Nation all-in package for summer concerts: Price, benefits and other details

Live Nation has launched a new offer as part of its 'Summer’s Live' promotion. The company is offering an all-in package for $80. The package will consist of four tickets, with access to various artists and bands playing across the US this summer. The offer went live on July 26 and will be available until August 9.

Live Nation, in a tweet, posted:

“Outdoor shows + friends = best memories. Right now, you can get 4 tickets for $80 all-in to the hottest concerts!”

The company’s website, however, noted that the offer will only be available until tickets for the eligible shows have not sold out.

Live Nation's $80 all-in-one package covers multiple performances

Attendees will get to purchase tickets for multiple bands that are scheduled to perform this summer. The full list of performances is available on Live Nation's official website. Some concerts on which the offer can be applied are listed below:

The Killers

Brandi Carlile

Demi Lovato

Jane’s Addiction with Smashing Pumpkins

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

Carly Rae Jepsen

The Black Keys

Korn and Evanesence

Death Cab For Cutie

Bauhaus

Crowded House

Incubus featuring Sublime with Rome

Lamb of God

Mudvayne

Tenacious D

The War on Drugs

The Gaslight Anthem

Courtney Barnett

L7

Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival"

Sharon Van Etten

Angel Olsen

Julien Baker’s “The Wild Hearts Tour"

Peter Hook’s “Joy Division: A Celebration"

Chris Rock

John Mulaney

Tom Jones

The Decemberists

Fleet Foxes

The Afghan Whigs

Yola

Franz Ferdinand

Denzel Curry

Foals

Goose

Lucy Dacus

King Princess

Iceage

Empress Of

Baroness

More about the upcoming Live Nation concerts in the US

Among the many performers are The Killers, who recently released their single titled, boy. The band will hit the road on August 19 and will wrap up on October 10. Tickets for the tour are currently available through the band’s official website.

The lineup also boasts of performances by the heavy metal band Lamb of God, who have announced an upcoming US tour. The tour, billed as The Omens Tour, will feature special guests Killswitch Engage on all dates. The artist will also be supported by Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy. The tour will kick off on September 9 in Brooklyn and will run through October 20.

Also featured among the performances are comedians Chris Rock and John Mulaney. Earlier this year, Mulaney extended his 'From Scratch' standup comedy tour, announcing new dates that will stretch till 2023. Mulaney has added over 30 new dates to the tour. The comedian has three dates slated for Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Chris Rock, who gained a lot of support from his fans earlier this year, is currently on a world tour. He will head to the US in September.

Live Nation's promotion offer also covers American country-musician Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival.” The tour will feature a rotating lineup of Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell, and Chris Stapleton, among others. The festival commenced in June and will run through September.

