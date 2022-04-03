How many Grammy nominations does Miranda Lambert have this year? Singer reveals reason behind missing awards show

American singer Miranda Lambert will not be attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

While talking to ABC Audio, the 38-year-old star revealed that she would be skipping the annual Grammy Awards because she would be busy with work.

"I’m not getting to go again. I’m slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything."

Palomino, the record she's referring to, is due out on April 29, and she's hard at work getting it ready. It is her tenth studio album.

In addition to working on the new album, the Little Red Wagon singer said that she is planning her next tour, which she will co-headline with Little Big Town, a country music group.

How many nominations does Miranda Lambert have for the 2022 Grammy Awards?

For the 2022 Grammy Awards, Miranda Lambert has been nominated in two categories - Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) with Elle King and Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes, alongside Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Lambert claimed she feels "like I have FOMO," or fear of missing out, about the choice, although she is skipping the event deliberately, as per Daily Mail.

Miranda Lambert has won three Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance (2010), Best Country Album (2015), and Best Country Album in 2021. She's received a total of 23 nominations.

The Mama's Broken Heart singer's year isn't going to get any less hectic after this next month either.

She just announced a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, dubbed Velvet Rodeo, which will begin in September 2022.

The Famous in a Small Town crooner also skipped last month's ACM Awards. However, she accepted the Entertainer of the Year award virtually, explaining in a video message that she missed her first Academy of Country Music Awards ever due to a prior commitment overseas.

Lambert claimed she had attended every ACM Awards ceremony for the last 17 years. However, her participation in the C2C Festival in Europe kept her from attending the March 7 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Though Miranda Lambert will not be in attendance at the Grammys, many other celebrities will. Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and others will perform at Sunday's performance, which Silk Sonic will open.

Even Broadway buffs will have a reason to tune in. Rachel Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo will pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

