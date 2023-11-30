How much are tickets to Rock en Seine festival 2024? Headliners, lineup, location, dates, & all you need to know

Rock en Seine 2024 has revealed a star-studded lineup that promises to make this iconic music festival one for the books. This year's edition, which will take place from August 22 to 25 at the picturesque Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, is set to showcase a diverse array of talent spanning rock, pop, and electronic genres.

Leading the headlining is the dance-punk powerhouse LCD Soundsystem, renowned for their infectious beats and electrifying performances. Joining them on the headliners is trip-hop duo Massive Attack, known for pushing musical boundaries and delivering mesmerizing live experiences.

The Italian rock sensations Måneskin, fresh off their Eurovision triumph, are also set to grace the stage with their charisma and chart-topping hits.

The general sale for the Rock en Seine 2024 edition of the festival launches on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11 am GMT via their official website. Fans can also follow their social media handles to stay updated with the latest news.

How much are tickets to the Rock en Seine Festival 2024?

The Rock en Seine tickets are available for their audience based on their preference. The two-day passes are €135, the three-day passes are €185, and the four-day passes are priced at €219.

While the 1-day tickets are also available from €5 for kids to Early Bird tickets priced at €75 onwards.

Rock en Seine festival lineup has some of the biggest artists, such as Måneskin, The Hives, Massive Attacks, and LCD Soundsystem

Rock en Seine Festival 2024 will feature top-tier headliners such as Måneskin, The Hives, Massive Attacks, and LCD Soundsystem. Fans can also look forward to thrilling shows by some of the other prominent figures in the music industry, including Olivia Dean and The Offspring.

The director of this festival shares his excitement via a statement:

“20 years after starting the festival, we’re very excited to announce the first bands of the line-up of the next edition, mixing the most talented artists we had for our very beginning in 2003 – PJ Harvey and Massive Attack – and some of the hottest talents at the moment, including Fred again.. and Måneskin,”

He continues:

“This year we’ll make sure the festival shines like never before in the wake of the flame of the Olympics in Paris during summer.”

Here are the dates and lineup of the artists performing at the festival:

August 22, 2024 (Thursday)

Måneskin

The Hives

August 23, 2024 (Friday)

Fred again

Jungle

Olivia Dean

Soulwax

August 24, 2024 ( Saturday)

Massive Attack

The Offspring

The Kills Inhaler

Blonde Redhead

August 25, 2024 (Sunday)

LCD Soundsystem

PJ Harvey

The Smile Róisin Murphy

Zaho De Sagazan

The Rock en Seine festival started in 2003 with two stages and ten bands

The inception of the Rock en Seine festival dates back to 2003. It stands as one of the largest festivals in France and holds significance as a key musical event in Europe. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque park just beyond Paris, the festival occurs annually on the final weekend of August.

Each year, the festival showcases a lineup of thrilling pop and rock bands, spanning from established stars to emerging talents. The festival unfolds across five stages within a lush French garden, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the latest offerings of Rock, Power Pop, Electro, and Folk genres. Additionally, visitors can explore exhibitions centered around the world of Rock.