LCD Soundsystem 2023 tour: Presale, where to register, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Iconic electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem has excited its fans by announcing a residency tour in New York City with a dozen show residencies this November and December. Fans from Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens will have the privilege of experiencing the musical extravaganza live. However, there's an exclusive treat for American Express cardholders, with three shows reserved just for them.

LCD Soundsystem has been making waves throughout the year. They kicked things off with a handful of electrifying performances as part of the Re:Set concert series, where they shared the stage with music luminaries like Jamie xx, Idles, and Big Freedia, among others.

Festival-goers also had the chance to witness their mesmerizing performances at Miami's III Points and Arkansas' Format Festival. These events were just a prelude to their upcoming residency in the heart of New York City.

Fans can now register for the pre-sale ticket access, which will begin next Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET via youarehere.bowerypresents.com. Remaining tickets for all 12 shows will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans can also follow the band's official social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

LCD Soundsystem's tour will begin in Brooklyn and end in Queens

LCD Soundsystem will kick off the tour with their Brooklyn concert, scheduled for November 16, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Queens on December 10, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 16, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 17, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 18, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 19, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

November 28, 2023 — New York, NY - Terminal 5

November 29, 2023 — New York, NY - Terminal 5

November 30, 2023 — New York, NY - Terminal 5

December 01, 2023 — New York, NY - Terminal 5

December 07, 2023 — Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

December 08, 2023 — Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

December 09, 2023 — Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

December 10, 2023 — Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

The band's previous residencies in London, Philadelphia, Boston, and Brooklyn have garnered critical acclaim. However, their 2021 Brooklyn residency was cut short due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in New York.

Now, LCD Soundsystem is returning to its home turf with renewed energy and a new back-to-back residency show in New York, with a passion to make up for the lost time and the disrupted experience caused by the COVID-19 situation in 2021.

Fans can expect an electrifying and unforgettable series of live performances that capture the essence of LCD Soundsystem's unique musical artistry.