Which dates on Bruce Springsteen's 2023 tour are getting postponed? Refunds and all you need to know as singer issues an apology statement 

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform throughout September, November, and December as part of their 2023 tour. However, the singer has now canceled all the remaining shows as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

The singer announced the cancellation via a post on his official Instagram account, stating:

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Tickets for the original shows will be valid on the rescheduled dates once they are announced. According to the band's announcement, those unable or unwilling to attend the rescheduled tour can apply for refunds through the ticketing vendors within 30 days of the announcement of the rescheduled 2024 tour dates.

Bruce Springsteen's ulcer troubles delay tour

Bruce Springsteen had previously postponed the Philadelphia show dates of August 16 and 18 to next year. At the time of the postponement of the two dates, there had been no official announcement on the reason for the cancellation.

Subsequently, Bruce Springsteen postponed the September 7 to September 29 shows on September 6, 2023, wherein it was first revealed that the singer was suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

The singer himself stated at the time:

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

The full list of dates and venues that have been canceled or postponed for the Bruce Springsteen tour is given below:

August 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park

August 18, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Bank Park

August 28, 2023 – Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

September 7, 2023 – Syracuse, New York, at JMA Wireless Dome

September 9, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

September 14, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

September 16, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19, 2023 – Albany, New York, at MVP Arena

September 21, 2023 – Columbus, Maryland, at Nationwide Arena

September 29, 2023 – Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

November 3, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Canada Rogers Arena

November 6, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

November 8, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

November 14, 2023 – Toronto, Canada, at – Scotiabank Arena

November 16, 2023 – Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

November 18, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

November 20, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

November 30, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

December 2, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Pechanga Arena

December 4, 2023 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

December 6, 2023 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

December 8, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

December 10, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

December 12, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

Bruce Springsteen is best known for his seventh studio album, Born in the U.S.A., which was released on June 4, 1984. The album is noted for its themes, particularly disillusionment with the American Dream, and is a multi-diamond-certified record.