Why Bruce Springsteen's rescheduled shows are not until 2024? Tickets, refunds and all you need to know as singer announces new Philadelphia dates

Bruce Springsteen was set to perform at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 16, 2023 and August 18, 2023. However, the performances were cancelled hours before the first one due to the singer falling ill from an announced condition.

The cancellation of the shows was followed by the assurance that new dates were being pursued for the rescheduled concerts. Now the new dates for the Philadelphia concerts have been announced and they are in 2024:

Tickets for the original dates of the tour will be valid at the new dates. Refunds are also available for those who feel they will be unable to attend the concerts on the new dates and can be accessed at the venue's official website (https://www.mlb.com/phillies/tickets/concerts/bruce-springsteen).

More on Bruce Springsteen concert delay

Bruce Springsteen is delaying the concert for a number of reasons, one being the particular venue is jam packed by either the play season for the Phillies baseball team, or taken over by another artist.

This is the case on September 16 and 18 of 2023, where Brandi Carlile will play alongside Pink at the venue for the latter's Summer Carnival 2023 tour, followed by the final game of the baseball season on September 28, 2023.

Following the last game, the baseball team is expected to host a second post main season run all throughout October.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen is expected to take a month long break following his last concert in Washington D.C on September 29, 2023. It is also likely the singer is planning to integrate the Philadelphia concerts into a larger 2024 tour.

Tracing Bruce Springsteen and his career

Bruce Springsteen had his first major career breakthrough with his third studio album, Born to Run, which was released on August 25, 1975.

The album was a major chart success, peaking at number 7 on the Australian, Dutch, and Swedish album charts and earning multiple multi platinum certifications worldwide.

Following his breakthrough, the singer's next major success was his fifth studio album, The River, which was released on October 18, 1980, which peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts and earned multi platinum certifications in Australia, Canada and the US.

The singer had his career best album with his landmark seventh studio album, Born in the U.S.A., which was released on June 4, 1984.

The album was a chart topper on several major album charts and has recieved multi platinum certifications in Australia, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Switzerland and the UK. The album earned a diamond certification in Canada, as well as a multi-diamond certification in the US.

It was also hailed by the critics, particularly for the singer's lyrics and themes, which cover the contradictions of being born to believe in the American Dream, and facing the harsh conditions of post-Vietnam War depredations, with Reagan led cuts on public funding and the silence on the AIDS epidemic.