Pink Trustfall Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Pink recently took to social media to announce her upcoming tour in support of her new album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17. The tour is scheduled to kick-start on October 12, 2023, and will conclude on November 18, 2023.

The singer-songwriter announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page and fans were over the moon about the same.

Citibank presale for Citibank cardholders and the Version presale will begin on February 21 at 10 am. General Tickets will be available from February 24 at 10 am. Presales and tickets can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com, www.verizon.com, and www.livenation.com.

GroupLove and KidCutUp to join Pink on the tour

Pink will be supported by the alternative-rock band GroupLove, who is best known for the single Colours. The track peaked at the number 29 spot on the Billboard Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart. It was also number 50 on the Canada Rock chart.

Also joining the tour is DJ KidCutUp, who has been opening for Pink's concerts for three years now. The DJ began working with Pink after the Milwaukee leg of her 2017 Summerfest tour needed an opening act, and her manager hired him to fill the position.

The full list of dates and venues is as follows:

October 12, 2023 - Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

October 14, 2023 - San Francisco, California at Chase Center

October 17, 2023 - Tacoma, Washington State at Tacoma Dome

October 20, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

October 25, 2023 - Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 27, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

November 1, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

November 4, 2023 - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

November 7, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 8, 2023 - Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 11, 2023 - Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

November 12, 2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum Center

November 14, 2023 - Miami, Florida at Miami-Dade Arena

November 18, 2023 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

The Trustfall tour will immediately follow the Summer Carnival tour announced by the singer last October.

More about Pink and her new album, Trustfall

The singer announced Trustfall during an interview with Good Morning Saturday, and via her social media pages in November 2022. During the interview, she revealed how the album was drawn from her personal experiences as she said:

"It's very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I'm feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling."

She also spoke about how her family, especially her children, were at the center of her creative process for the album.

She continued:

"I am a person that my life's work is to find words for my feelings and then make them sound as authentic and raw as possible -- and they just provide more feelings."

More about Pink and her career

Alecia Beth Moore Hart (no relation to singer Beth Hart) was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1979, to Judith Moore and James Moore. During her childhood, she developed asthma but recovered enough to be able to train as a competitive gymnast from the age of 4.

She adopted her stage name Pink (stylized as P!nk) after she began performing at local clubs in Philadelphia. She then signed on with LaFace records at the age of 16, following the disbanding of her R&B group Choice, which was founded in 1995.

The artist is known for her tracks including Just Give Me a Reason, A Million Dreams, Who Knew, What About Us, and more. Trustfall is the ninth studio album of her career and the second since her return from her recent hiatus.

