P!nk Summer Carnival Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American singer P!nk has announced six UK concert dates across four venues as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

The artist's UK tour dates will include two nights at Bolton's University of Bolton Stadium, one night at Villa Park in Birmingham, and one night at Hyde Park in London, in addition to her two nights at the Stadium of Light on June 10 and 11, 2023.

The singer earlier announced two nights in Paris, as well as a festival set at Werchter Boutique in Belgium and P!nk Pop Festival in the Netherlands, as part of the summer carnival tour. The tour will conclude with six dates in Central Europe, including performances in Berlin, Munich, Hannover, Vienna, Koln, and Warsaw.

P!nk UK Summer Carnival tour 2023 dates and venues

Here's a list of the Summer Carnival Tour 2023 dates and venues:

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton

Saturday, 10 June, 2023 - Stadium of Light in Sunderland

Sunday, 11 June, 2023 – Stadium of Light in Sunderland

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - Villa Park in Birmingham

Saturday, 24 June, 2023 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London

Tickets for the concert are not yet on sale to the general public. However, fans can register on Ticketmaster to qualify for the presale. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 14, at 10 am BST.

Registration for the same closes at 8.59 am BST on Monday, October 10, and any registrations received after that time will not be counted.

To register, go to the Ticketmaster website and fill out the online form, which includes providing information such as your name, email address, phone number, and preferred show.

Fans should note that registering does not guarantee access to the presale. Instead, the registration will be entered into the ballot to receive a code that will allow you to enter the presale.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, successful applicants will receive an email and two text messages with timing information, a link to purchase tickets, and your unique code to access the tickets. The presale will then begin for successful code holders on Wednesday, October 12, at 10 am BST. Those purchasing the tickets are limited to booking six tickets per person.

P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, talked about her return to the UK in the tour announcement:

"It's been a long three years and I've missed live music so, so much... So now it's time! I can't wait to return to the United Kingdom and Europe to sing, cry, sweat, and make new memories with my friends. It's going to be fantastic!"

More about the singer

One of the most well-known singers of the generation, P!nk has put out eight studio albums, six compilation albums, and a collaborative album with Canadian Dallas Green called Rose Ave. Her debut album, Can't Take Me Home, was released in 2000 and was quickly followed by Missundaztood in 2001 and Try This in 2003.

P!nk took another three years to release her next project, I'm Not Dead, in April 2006. Funhouse, released in 2008, became her first album to hit the top of the UK album charts.

