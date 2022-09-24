Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023. The tour, which will be in support of their upcoming album The Car, will begin on May 29 in Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium and end on June 25 in Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Apart from the two venues mentioned above, the band will also make stops in Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Swansea, Southampton, and Dublin, among other cities. They will be accompanied by special guests The Hives and the Liverpool band The Mysterines.

Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys concert will be available from September 30 via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for fans will begin at 9:00 am on September 29. The pre-sale can be accessed by people who pre-order the band's upcoming album The Car, scheduled to arrive on October 21, from the band’s official website before 3:00 pm PST on September 28.

Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland 2023 Tour dates

May 29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16 – Emirates Stadium, London

June 17 – Emirates Stadium, London

June 20 – Marlay Park, Dublin

June 25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Arctic Monkeys will also perform in South America and Australia

Earlier this year, the band announced that they would perform in South America in November. They will be supported by American rock band Interpol for some dates across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay during the tour. Arctic Monkeys' South America tour will kick off on November 1 at Rio de Janeiro's Jeunesse Arena and conclude on November 15 in Peru.

In January, the band will head to Australia on the following dates:

January 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 11 – Brisbane, Riverstage

January 14 – Sydney, The Domain

More about Arctic Monkeys' new album, The Car

The Car is Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album and is set for release on October 21. It is a follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, written by Alex Turner and produced by James Ford. The new album was recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London, and La Frette in Paris.

On September 22, the band performed an intimate theatre gig in Brooklyn, New York. They reportedly performed the single, There’d Better Be A Mirrorball for the first time. The band also performed unreleased songs, including Body Paint and Mr Schwartz as well as I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am from their upcoming album, The Car.

The band’s lineup consists of Alex Turner (lead vocals, guitar), Jamie Cook (guitar, keyboards), Nick O'Malley (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Helders (drums, backing vocals).

Since their last album release, the band released the B-side, Anyways, in November 2018. They also released a live album for charity, recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

