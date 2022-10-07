From SQUARE ONE to Born Pink: All BLACKPINK albums in order of release

BLACKPINK’s popularity amongst K-pop stans is well-known. From the debut project SQUARE ONE to the latest release Born Pink, BLACKPINK albums have always hit the mark with their fans. The band reigns as one of the most admired and followed K-pop girl bands, owing to the success of their albums.

Despite their six years in the industry, the girl group has managed to keep its fans on the edge. With several of their albums consisting of the same songs in different versions, they have not offered a stark variety in their albums. This was highlighted in the band's latest album, Born Pink.

In light of this, let’s look at all BLACKPINK albums and their grand yet inconsistent musical journey so far.

All BLACKPINK albums listed in order of their release

1) SQUARE ONE

BLACKPINK made their official debut with SQUARE ONE which was released on August 8, 2016. Consisting of two tracks, Whistle and Boombayah, the lyrics were written by Teddy Park, Bekuh Boom, and the now-former YG Entertainment star B.I.

The album met immediate success and became the fourth most streamed album by a K-pop female act on Spotify. While Whistle peaked at number 1 on the Goan Digital charts, Boombayah ranked number 1 in the US World Digital Songs.

2) SQUARE TWO

Released on November 1, 2016, SQUARE TWO was the group’s second single album. It had three new tracks, double A-side, Playing with Fire and Stay, as well as an acoustic version of their August release Whistle.

This BLACKPINK album touched massive heights, including its position at number 2 on the Billboard World Albums chart (November 2016 edition). The album also had a record of standing its ground on the chart for a total of 22 non-consecutive weeks. These figures established BLACKPINK as monster rookies.

3) As If It’s Your Last

Released as a standalone single, As If It’s Your Last came out on June 22, 2017. Described as a synth-pop, reggae, house, and moombahton track, its lyrics revolve around finding love.

While the music video offers the pink side of the group, it also gives a glimpse into the hearts of a teenager who is gushing about romantic feelings. The song was met with immense commercial success and won them a Bonsang at the 2018 Golden Disc Awards.

4) BLACKPINK (Japanese debut)

The girl group made its Japanese debut on August 30, 2017, with BLACKPINK. It consisted of the Japanese version of the Whistle crooners’ previous releases such as Boombayah and Playing with Fire.

The Japanese album was repackaged as Re: BLACKPINK and was released on March 28, 2018. In addition to the other songs the K-pop idols had previously released in Japanese, they also included new Japanese translations of As If It's Your Last and Whistle.

5) SQUARE UP

This BLACKPINK album was released on June 15, 2018. Serving four new tracks, with Ddu-Du Ddu-Du as the lead single, SQUARE UP became the group’s highest-selling album and the highest-charting album by a female K-pop band at the time.

Other tracks Forever Young, See U Later, and Really also left BLINKs in awe of the artists. Their swagger and charisma in the music videos spoke volumes about their astounding talent and skills.

6) BLACKPINK In Your Area

Released on November 23, 2018, BLACKPINK In Your Area offered a compilation of every song released by the K-pop girl group at the time. The physical release was formatted as a double album, with disc one featuring the Japanese versions and disc two featuring the Korean ones.

Even though there were no new tracks in it, the album peaked at number 7 on the Oricon Albums Chart, signifying the firm hold the band had over their audience.

7) Kill This Love

Kill This Love was released on April 5, 2019, with the lead single of the same name. This BLACKPINK album offered four new songs along with a remix version of their 2018 release Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.

Considering the girls came out with new music after almost a year, BLINKs were more than excited. Kill This Love became the highest-charting album by a female K-pop group, beating their previous record established by SQUARE UP.

8) THE ALBUM

With How You Like That as its pre-release single, THE ALBUM smashed one record after another. It was released on October 2, 2020, and is the group's first full-length Extended Play since its debut.

The eight-song tracklist was infused with collaborations with Selena Gomez (Ice Cream) and Cardi B (Bet You Wanna). Additionally, it also gave monumental hits like How You Like That and Lovesick Girls.

The Album charted at #1 on the Gaon Album Chart, becoming the best-selling album by a girl band in the chart's history and the first to surpass one million sales. They won an Album Bonsang at the 2021 Golden Disc Awards cementing their reputation as one of the most renowned girl groups worldwide.

9) Born Pink

Released on September 16, 2022, Born Pink was the most awaited BLACKPINK album of all time given the group’s inactivity for almost two years. The K-pop icons oozed magnetism and dazzle in the album’s pre-release music video Pink Venom.

The eight-song tracklist presented itself as a mix of various genres. From Rosé’s ballad-inspired Hard to Love to the hip-hop number Shut Down, they brought diversity to the table. However, these tracks were not too far from the band’s previous releases’ structure and composition. Despite their tremendous success on the charts, it failed to truly surprise its fans, who expressed their disappointment on social media.

The group's uncontested power as the biggest K-pop girl band is also a result of the members’ individual success. All four band members have impressive career trajectories.

Lisa’s solo album LALISA, Rosé’s debut single R, and Jennie’s single Solo, were massive hits and set multiple records. On the other hand, Jisoo’s acting debut with the 2021 K-drama Snowdrop also garnered praise from netizens.

Apart from multiple exclusive brand dealerships, each member also endorses luxury brands such as Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, and Celine, among others.

