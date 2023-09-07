What is peptic ulcer disease? Symptoms explored as Bruce Springsteen postpones all September tour dates

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his upcoming shows for this month which were included as a part of his Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour. The reason for the same is Bruce's diagnosis of peptic ulcer disease.

Mayo Clinic says that peptic ulcers refer to open sores that are formed on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper side of the small intestine.

Bruce Springsteen shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram page, saying that he is getting treatment for his disease and his medical advisors have suggested he postpone the shows for September. The statement continued:

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some."

The statement revealed that the new dates will be announced soon. The postponed shows were scheduled to be held in Syracuse, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Uncasville, Albany, Columbus, and Washington D.C.

Peptic ulcer: Symptoms, causes, treatment, and more explored

Peptic ulcers are open sores that form on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, as stated by the Mayo Clinic. They are of two types - Gastric ulcers and duodenal ulcers. Gastric ulcers are formed inside the stomach and duodenal ulcers are formed on the upper side of the small intestine.

The most common symptoms are burning stomach pain, feelings of bloating and belching, avoiding fatty foods, heartburn, and nausea.

Peptic ulcers might happen for different reasons, including the helicobacter pylori bacteria. It can also happen after the use of pain relievers and various other medications. The problem is common among those who smoke and drink a lot or are undergoing a lot of stress.

Internal bleeding, a hole in the stomach wall, obstruction, and gastric cancer are a few complications of the disease. The problem can be prevented by taking protection from infections and being careful while using pain relievers.

Bruce Springsteen is currently busy with the Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen announced the Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour in 2019. Although the tour was supposed to happen in 2020, it was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour was scheduled for 2021 but it was postponed again. A teaser was then released in May last year and the same month, Springsteen revealed that the tour would start in February 2023. It is scheduled to conclude in August 2024.

The tour started in Tampa in February this year. The final shows will be held at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in August next year. The singles from Bruce's album, Only the Strong Survive, will be performed throughout all the shows.

Bruce Springsteen has released 21 albums in his successful career. His first album, titled Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. was released in 1973.