Osheaga Festival 2024: Headliners, dates, tickets, prices, & all you need to know 

Osheaga Festival 2024 will be held at the Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène in Montreal, Quebec from August 2, 2024, to August 4, 2024. The festival has been organized since 2006, and 2024 will mark its 17th year. The Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-year break from the festival in 2019.

The 2024 edition of the Osheaga Festival will feature performances by headliners SZA, Noah Kahan, and Green Day. Other lineups are to be announced in the near future. The announcement was made via a post on their official Instagram page on November 22, 2023:

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale and can be purchased from the official website of the festival or via Ticketmaster. General tickets are priced at $395 CAD plus processing fees. Montreal Gold tickets are priced at $745 CAD plus processing fees.

Gold Table tickets are priced at $1045 CAD plus processing fees. Gold Booth tickets are priced at $1240 CAD plus processing fees. Platinum tickets are priced at $1620 CAD plus processing fees.

Osheaga Festival 2024 headliners

In early 2024, the complete roster for the Osheaga Festival will be revealed. However, as of right now, the festival's headliners have been revealed, and they are mentioned below:

Noah Kahan

Green Day

SZA

Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who is best known for his third studio album, Stick Season, which was released on October 14, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Belgian album chart as well as at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts respectively.

Green Day is a punk band that rose to prominence with their third studio album, Dookie, which was released on February 1, 1994. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts respectively.

SZA is a singer-songwriter who is best known for her second studio album, SOS, which was released on December 9, 2022. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Kiwi, Dutch, and Canadian album charts, among others.

More on Osheaga Festival

Osheaga Festival was founded by Nick Farkas in 2006. The festival derives its name from the historical name given to Montreal by the First Nation inhabitants of the region, the St. Lawrence Iroquoian and the Mohawk of Kahnawake.

The inaugural festival was held on Labour Day weekend in 2006 and quickly became a major attraction thanks to its diverse lineup, particularly in the indie-music scene, and expanded to a global audience in the subsequent editions.

Speaking about the success of the festival with The Maritime Edit magazine in 2019, Nick Farkas stated:

"Because Montreal is kind of unique, we thought the only way to do a festival properly in this market — that would reflect what people want to see and what this market is about — would be to create our own event. We started out as mostly indie rock, barely any radio play for the artists that we booked."

The founder continued:

"But we knew that in order to be successful we needed to draw people from all over. From the very beginning, how the bands were treated and what the fans experienced were incredibly important. We made a statement that, regardless of who the artist was, we would pay attention to the production, the sound and lights, the food, the art."

Osheaga festival is currently one of the largest festivals in Canada, with its 2023 edition having attracted a crowd of over 150,000 people per day. The festival has played host to musical acts such as The Cure, Beck, Coldplay, and more.